Kim Novak raises concerns over casting Sydney Sweeney in her biopic 'Scandalous'

Highlights

Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is “totally wrong” to portray her

The 93-year-old insists she “never approved” the film Scandalous

Concerns raised over portrayal of her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr

Project reportedly stalled, with Colman Domingo linked as director

Novak rejects casting choice

Kim Novak has publicly criticised the casting of Sydney Sweeney in the planned biopic Scandalous, stating the younger actor is “totally wrong” to play her.

Speaking in a recent interview, Novak said she would have “never approved” the project, which centres on her past relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. The film has faced delays in development, though Euphoria co-stars Sweeney and Colman Domingo remain attached, with Domingo expected to direct. British actor David Jonsson is linked to portray Davis.

Fears over how the story will be told

Novak’s criticism centres on how she believes the film might frame her relationship. She suggested Sweeney’s screen image could lead to an overemphasis on the couple’s sexual dynamic, rather than the emotional reality of their bond.

Sweeney has not responded to the latest remarks. Earlier, she described taking on the role as an honour and said she was keen to meet Novak. She also noted that Novak’s experience with Hollywood scrutiny and control over her image still resonates today.

‘Not scandalous’, says Novak

Novak has previously questioned the film’s title, arguing that her relationship with Davis should not be defined by controversy. She described him as someone she deeply cared about, adding that they shared a desire to be accepted for who they were, rather than judged on appearance.

A relationship shaped by pressure

Novak and Davis met in 1956, with their relationship developing over the following year. He visited her on the set of Vertigo, and they spent holidays together.

In 1958, their relationship became public through a gossip column, triggering concern at Columbia Pictures over the impact of an interracial relationship on Novak’s image. She publicly denied the romance.

Studio head Harry Cohn then reportedly arranged threats against Davis, pressuring him to marry within 48 hours. Days later, Davis wed dancer Loray White. The marriage was short-lived, with divorce proceedings beginning within nine months.

Life beyond the spotlight

Novak later married British actor Richard Johnson in 1965. She went on to marry equine veterinarian Robert Malloy in 1976, remaining with him until his death in 2020.