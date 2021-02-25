Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to star in Dharma Productions’ Mr. Lele

By: Mohnish Singh







After working with Varun Dhawan in such blockbusters as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was set to reunite with the actor for their hat-trick film Mr. Lele. Not only the duo announced the project officially but also shared its first-look on social media.

However, weeks after the official announcement news came that the project hit a roadblock. Later, Khaitan confirmed that Mr. Lele had been put on hold for some time. The latest we hear that Dharma Productions’ project has been revived but with a new cast.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal has replaced Varun Dhawan in the film and Kiara Advani has signed on to play the female lead. Advani is expected to start working on the film right after completing her ongoing projects Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.







“Around May, she joins Varun Dhawan to finish the remaining portions of the Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On completing the two assignments, she is expected to commence work on the Shashank Khaitan-directed Mr. Lele, which now stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead,” a source close to the development reveals.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Kiara Advani also has Ashutosh Gowariker’s next production offering Karram Kurram on her platter. To be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla, the upcoming film sees Advani in the role of the woman who started a co-operative organization with other housewives and went on to establish a monopoly in the papad (Indian snack) business.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, in London on 13 March 1940. The actor also has The Immortal Ashwatthama and Yash Raj Films’ untitled comic-caper in his hands.











