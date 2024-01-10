‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ review: Slow pace mars acute film aimed at Gen Z

KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN

By: Anjali Mehta

THIS Bollywood friendship drama, streaming on Netflix, centres around three friends – stand-up comedian Imaad, working professional Ahana and gym trainer Neil. Ahana breaks up with her longterm boyfriend; Imaad is a serial dater; and Neil is in a relationship with a social media influencer who does not want to acknowledge the relationship publicly.

Neil dreams of opening his own gym and Ahana is desperate to get her boyfriend back by using social media as a weapon. Meanwhile, aimless Imaad is haunted by past hurt and may have found a deep connection with an older woman. This coming-of-age drama follows the three friends as they negotiate various life challenges and embark on an ill-fated joint venture that could end up destroying their friendship.

The free-flowing film is centred on a young generation that is consumed by social media. Those addicted to social media will connect with this movie filled with engaging characters trying to find their own place in the world. Although this makes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan a relevant movie filled with relatable moments and emotions, what prevents it from realising its undeniable potential is a slow pace and three lead stars who just don’t have the spark to carry a movie. Accomplished actor Adarsh Gourav is just not believable as a gym trainer and Ananya Panday is hampered by a one-dimensional role. Siddhant Chaturvedi has the most wellrounded and interesting character, but the writing doesn’t do it enough justice. The preachy dialogues do get tiresome after a while.

There are enough layers and thought-provoking moments in the movie to keep those who are patient engaged till the end. The only problem is the film is aimed at an audience with a short concentration span.