Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928

CRICKET

Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return

Usman Khawaja (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Usman Khawaja scored a heartwarming century on his return from the cricketing wilderness to lift Australia into a powerful position in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Thursday.

Khawaja paid tribute to his Pakistani heritage as he drew a line under years of heartbreak following his sacking during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, posting 137 in his team’s 416 for eight declared.

And the century has him in line to return to the country of his birth with the Australian touring side in March, 30 months after seeming to have played his final Test.

“I have been living the Australian dream. My parents came over here from Pakistan to give our family a better life,” Khawaja said.

“To come all the way out here and I am representing Australia in our national sport, it’s something which I absolutely love doing.

“I’ve gone through a lot of hard times, broken down a lot of barriers to get to where I am right now and I think it’s something that people can relate to that and they can see it.

“And the love I received out here today it was something special; something I will never forget.”

The elegant 35-year-old left-hander, who notched 171 against England in the last Sydney Ashes Test in 2018, produced another stylish knock Thursday.

“Hundreds don’t come every day and it’s a pretty tough wicket. I was just trying to bat, and grind away. It was a lot of fun,” he said.

“It was beautiful.”

But his ninth Test century may not be enough to secure a spot for the final Hobart Test later this month, with Brisbane centurion Travis Head expected to be available for selection.

“I have obviously come into the side for Travis Head — he’s had Covid, unfortunately. I am very grateful for another opportunity,” he said.

Meanwhile Stuart Broad, who emphatically showed what England had missed when he was passed over for the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests by taking five for 101, said he was keen to play on and was inspired by his fast-bowling partner Jimmy Anderson.

“I’ve still got a burning desire to play the sport,” the 35-year-old paceman said.

“While the fire burns you should play because nothing replicates it in life. Nothing can bring you the satisfaction, the pain, the highs and the lows. They are quite addictive.

“Jimmy has been an inspiration for me. I see how much drive he’s still got at 39; how much energy he puts into not just the match days but the training and the skill development.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
CRICKET
Ebadot’s ‘long story’ from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero
CRICKET
Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win
CRICKET
Ebadot shines as Bangladesh get first Test win over New Zealand
CRICKET
Jansen stars for South Africa to dismiss India
CRICKET
Coach Dravid hails ‘phenomenal’ Kohli
CRICKET
Kohli ruled out of second Test against South Africa
Sports
Pakistan’s ex-captain Hafeez retires from international cricket
Sports
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
Sri Lanka enters strategic oil deal with India
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over…
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE