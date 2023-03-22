Khalistani vandalism: Navendu Mishra MP welcomes Met probe

The Stockport MP has expressed support for the diplomatic mission

Navendu Mishra MP

By: Pramod Thomas

British Indian Navendu Mishra has urged the government to take action in light of the violent disorder and vandalism that took place against the Indian High Commission in London last Sunday (19).

Mishra also welcomed the investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police.

In a letter to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the Stockport MP has expressed support for the diplomatic mission and condemned the behavior.

“The protest that turned into violence and vandalism was promoted on several social media platforms at least 24 hours beforehand and it is disappointing that the Home Office failed to ensure adequate protection. All diplomatic missions, diplomats, staff and families are protected under the Vienna Convention. The failure of the Home Office to fulfil this obligation must be addressed by the government urgently,” the letter which was signed by six other lawmakers said.

“The ability to participate in peaceful protest, demonstrations and democratic debate are an important part of British tradition, but vandalism or violence against any person or institution is simply unacceptable.”

The lawmakers assured that they will continue to press the government to ensure protection for all diplomatic missions in Britain and respect international obligations.

MPs Mike Amesbury, Virendra Sharma, Tulip Siddiq, Gareth Thomas, Unmesh Desai AM and Krupesh Hirani AM are co-signatories in the letter.

Meanwhile, in a video message Doraiswami said that there is no restriction on media reporting and private channels are continuing to show normal life in Punjab.

He also assured that that visitors including from the UK are safe in the state.

“India has just hosted two different events in the holy city of Amritsar itself, one on education between March 15 and 17 and another on labour from March 19 to 20. Delegates from over 30 countries attended this,” the high commissioner said.

“This underlines the fact that the situation is for travel is normal, and that visitors including from the UK are safe. Let me assure all our friends in the UK, especially brothers and sisters, with relatives in Punjab, that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media.”

He also urged people to listen to detailed information including interviews on television by the chief minister and the local police authorities and do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation.

Watch the video below: