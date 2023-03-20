Website Logo
  Monday, March 20, 2023
Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in US, demonstrate outside Australian parliament

According to FIIDS, the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is responsible for promoting and financing Sikh radicalisation by means of false propaganda

The protesters chanted pro-Khalistan slogans and forcibly breached the temporary security barriers erected by the local police (Photo:Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Sunday (19) a gathering of pro-Khalistan demonstrators vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, leading to strong criticism from Indian Americans who urged swift measures against those accountable for the incident.

“We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India’s diplomatic missions,” Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after the attack on the Indian Consulate.

The protesters chanted pro-Khalistan slogans and forcibly breached the temporary security barriers erected by the local police. They proceeded to plant two flags associated with the Khalistani movement within the Consulate grounds, but these were later removed by two consulate employees.

Subsequently, a group of agitated protesters entered the Consulate premises and began striking the doors and windows with iron rods.

At the moment, the San Francisco police have not issued any statements regarding the incident.

However, Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader, expressed strong disapproval of the attack carried out by pro-Khalistan protesters on the Consulate of India building in San Francisco.

Bhutoria stated that “This act of violence is not only a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our community”.

He also released a statement urging the local authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators responsible for the attack and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.

“I also call on all members of our community to unite and promote peace and harmony,” he said.

FIIDS expressed grave concern over the failure of both the UK and the US to fulfill their obligations under the Vienna Convention to safeguard diplomatic missions.

The organisation urged key law enforcement institutions, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, and the CIA, to take necessary measures to prevent terrorism from taking root and receiving support on American soil.

According to FIIDS, the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is responsible for promoting and financing Sikh radicalisation by means of false propaganda. The organisation called upon Indian Americans, including those belonging to the Sikh community, to unite against extremism.

Bhutoria expressed his full support for the government of India and condemned the violent actions that occurred.

He also emphasised the importance of standing together against such acts of violence and promoting a society where all communities can coexist peacefully and with respect for one another.

He added that incidents like these should not divide communities and promote hatred and violence. Unity is the key to overcoming such challenges.

Meanwhile, in Canberra, Khalistan supporters held a demonstration outside the Australian parliament to protest against the police crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

