  • Friday, May 20, 2022
KGF makers commence work on next action thriller Bagheera

Bagheera Poster (Photo credit: Prashanth Neel/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

After shattering a slew of box office records with their latest release KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), the makers at Hombale Films are set to roll a new film, titled Bagheera. The production on the upcoming Kannada film has commenced, announced the makers on Friday.

The action-thriller film is written by KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel. Dr. Suri is attached to helm the film.

As far as the casting is concerned, the makers have roped in actor Srii Murali of Ugram (2014) fame to play the lead role in the film.

Bagheera marks the reunion of Srii Murali and Prashanth Neel after a long gap of almost eight years. For the uninitiated, Ugram was directed by Prashanth and released in 2014.

The production house posted the update about Bagheera on its official Twitter page alongside a photograph of the clapboard. “Bagheera Muhurta,” read the tweet.

The film will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad.  The makers had unveiled the first look poster of Bagheera on the occasion of Murali’s birthday in December 2020.

The poster was captioned, “When society turns into a jungle and only one predator roars for justice! (sic).”

The film reportedly revolves around a cop who follows some sort of vigilantism to bring justice to perpetrators.

Bagheera is slated to hit the marquee in 2023.

