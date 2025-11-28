Kevin Spacey faces three more sexual assault claims as London court revives a halted 2022 case

Highlights:

Kevin Spacey is facing three fresh sexual assault claims in London. The earliest goes back to 2000. Judges have mentioned a trial date, but lawyers are still arguing over whether the cases should run together or one by one. The filings put a spotlight back on Spacey’s years at the Old Vic and his time working in the UK.

Why the case is back in the spotlight

Spacey has been here before, but this time it is civil, not criminal. Three men have sued him, saying he assaulted them across different periods. One man says it happened across several moments in the early 2000s, not just once. Another says his incident goes back to a 2008 session linked to the Old Vic.

All of it now sits with the High Court, which has suggested 12 October 2026 as a working trial date. Spacey has denied all allegations. Two defences are already on file and a third is pending.

What the London court documents show so far

Court papers show one man had already taken Spacey to court back in 2022, but everything was frozen once the criminal case started. He now says the 2008 incident left him struggling, both mentally and financially. Another, known only by his initials, alleges repeated assaults over five years. The third man, Ruari Cannon, has chosen to be named publicly. He says Spacey groped him at a party in 2013. Cannon appeared in Channel 4’s Spacey Unmasked, which drew strong reactions last year.

Spacey’s camp dismissed the allegation as false and said the show misrepresented events. Lawyers for the three men want a joint hearing to avoid the same witnesses being questioned multiple times.

How the case ties back to the Old Vic years

Spacey spent almost ten years at the Old Vic, from 2004 to 2013. Two of the men say their claims tie back to workshops or shows there. Those years have already been examined in internal reviews, media reports, and past testimony. Now the High Court will go through it again, step by step.

What is next for Kevin Spacey?

A clearer trial timetable should emerge next year once the judge decides if the claims stay together. Spacey has spoken before about how tough things have been work-wise and even with basics like housing after the first wave of claims in 2017. For now, lawyers on both sides are preparing for a long civil process. The filings keep growing. And the London court will decide how the next stage plays out.