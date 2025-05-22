Skip to content
Urgent milk recall in Northern Ireland over E. coli contamination fears

One of the most serious complications is haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS)

milk recall in Northern Ireland

The recall also sheds light on the ongoing debate around raw milk consumption

Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran
May 22, 2025
A milk product sold in Northern Ireland has been urgently recalled due to fears of contamination with a potentially deadly strain of E. coli bacteria. Kenneth Hanna's Farm Shop has issued a recall for its Ken's Raw Jersey Milk following the possible detection of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), a dangerous form of the bacteria.

The recall applies to all batch codes and use-by dates of the two-litre bottles sold in Northern Ireland. Consumers have been advised not to consume the product. Instead, the milk should either be returned to the place of purchase or safely disposed of.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a public health warning, stating: “The possible presence of STEC in this product. Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.”

STEC is a specific strain of E. coli that produces Shiga toxins, which are capable of causing serious illness. One of the most recognised strains is E. coli O157:H7, commonly linked to foodborne outbreaks associated with undercooked meat, unwashed produce, and unpasteurised dairy products.

Symptoms of an STEC infection typically develop within three to four days of exposure but can appear anytime between one and ten days. They include stomach cramps, diarrhoea—often bloody—and in some cases, fever. These symptoms may last for up to two weeks. While many recover without complications, the infection can result in severe outcomes in certain individuals.

One of the most serious complications is haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), which affects approximately 5 to 10 percent of STEC cases. HUS primarily impacts young children and the elderly, and symptoms include reduced urination, pale skin, fatigue, swelling, and unexplained bruising. In severe cases, the condition can lead to kidney failure and, in rare instances, death.

The FSA has advised anyone experiencing these symptoms to stay at home and avoid attending work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours to minimise the risk of spreading the infection.

The recall also sheds light on the ongoing debate around raw milk consumption. Ken's Raw Jersey Milk is an unpasteurised product, meaning it has not undergone the heat treatment process used to eliminate harmful bacteria. While supporters of raw milk claim it offers health benefits such as improved digestion and a richer nutrient profile, health authorities continue to warn of the risks associated with its consumption.

Raw milk can carry pathogens including E. coli, STEC, Listeria, and Salmonella. These bacteria are typically destroyed during pasteurisation, a process not applied to raw milk products.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of consuming unpasteurised dairy. The FSA continues to monitor the situation, and consumers in Northern Ireland are urged to heed the recall notice and take appropriate safety precautions.

For further updates or health advice, consumers are encouraged to consult the FSA’s official website or contact their healthcare provider if symptoms appear.

dairy productshealth benefitsinfectionmeatoutbreakssafety precautionsmilk recalled

