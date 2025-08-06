Kelley Mack completed her last film while fighting cancer in secret

Highlights:

Kelley Mack, 33, passed away in Cincinnati on 2 August after battling central nervous system glioma.

She was best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead season 9 and Penelope in Chicago Med.

Mack was also a voice artist, screenwriter, and executive producer with a passion for independent cinema.

Her final film, Universal, will release posthumously.

Kelley Mack, best known for playing Addy on The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33 after a fight with a rare form of brain cancer. Her death, confirmed by her family via social media and obituary, has sparked a wave of tributes from fans and collaborators who admired her dedication to storytelling both on and off the screen.

What role did Kelley Mack play in The Walking Dead and beyond?

Mack rose to fame in 2018 as Addy, a Hilltop resident in season 9 of The Walking Dead, appearing in five key episodes. Her portrayal resonated with fans of the long-running AMC series, and it marked a turning point in her acting career.

Beyond The Walking Dead, she was featured as Penelope Jacobs in season 8 of Chicago Med, and also appeared on 9-1-1 in 2019. Her film credits include Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Delicate Arch, and the upcoming Universal, a genre-bending indie project where she served as both lead actress and executive producer.





What is Kelley Mack’s final film, Universal, about?

Universal, which premiered just weeks before her passing, is a sci-fi drama following a couple whose romantic getaway is disrupted by a stranger claiming to hold the secret to a historic discovery. Mack described the project on Instagram as “a small, down-to-earth film about huge, out-of-this-world concepts.”

This final credit is significant not just because she starred in it, but also because she helped produce it. In fact, it stands as a symbol of her transition from actor to multi-faceted creator, with a clear vision for intimate yet ambitious cinema.





What were Kelley Mack’s other creative contributions?

While Mack’s face may be recognised from commercials for brands like Dr Pepper, Chick-fil-A, and Dairy Queen, her range extended into voice work and writing. She voiced characters in several projects, including a Hailee Steinfeld voice match in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

She also co-wrote screenplays with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. One such project, On The Black, is a baseball story set in 1950s Ohio, loosely based on her grandparents’ college years, an example of how personal history inspired her storytelling.

Who was Kelley Mack beyond the screen?

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow, she was a former college tennis player with a love for hiking, biking, pickleball, and the piano. Mack lived in Los Angeles for over a decade but maintained strong ties to Ohio, where she passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Her obituary recalls her warmth, generosity, and commitment to collaboration. “She cherished time with her family and friends, finding joy in storytelling,” it read.





A remembrance event will be held in Glendale, Ohio, on 16 August, with another celebration planned in Los Angeles later this year.

Mack is survived by her parents, siblings Kathryn and Parker, grandparents, and boyfriend Logan.