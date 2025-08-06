Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kelley Mack completed her last film while fighting cancer in secret

The Walking Dead actress completed Universal just weeks before her death at 33, leaving behind a powerful creative legacy.

Kelley Mack

Kelley Mack’s family reveals she made a film while facing terminal illness

Getty Images/ Instagram/itskelleymack
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kelley Mack, 33, passed away in Cincinnati on 2 August after battling central nervous system glioma.
  • She was best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead season 9 and Penelope in Chicago Med.
  • Mack was also a voice artist, screenwriter, and executive producer with a passion for independent cinema.
  • Her final film, Universal, will release posthumously.

Kelley Mack, best known for playing Addy on The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33 after a fight with a rare form of brain cancer. Her death, confirmed by her family via social media and obituary, has sparked a wave of tributes from fans and collaborators who admired her dedication to storytelling both on and off the screen.

Kelley Mack Kelley Mack’s last film was made during her cancer fightInstagram/itskelleymack


What role did Kelley Mack play in The Walking Dead and beyond?

Mack rose to fame in 2018 as Addy, a Hilltop resident in season 9 of The Walking Dead, appearing in five key episodes. Her portrayal resonated with fans of the long-running AMC series, and it marked a turning point in her acting career.

Beyond The Walking Dead, she was featured as Penelope Jacobs in season 8 of Chicago Med, and also appeared on 9-1-1 in 2019. Her film credits include Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Delicate Arch, and the upcoming Universal, a genre-bending indie project where she served as both lead actress and executive producer.


What is Kelley Mack’s final film, Universal, about?

Universal, which premiered just weeks before her passing, is a sci-fi drama following a couple whose romantic getaway is disrupted by a stranger claiming to hold the secret to a historic discovery. Mack described the project on Instagram as “a small, down-to-earth film about huge, out-of-this-world concepts.”

This final credit is significant not just because she starred in it, but also because she helped produce it. In fact, it stands as a symbol of her transition from actor to multi-faceted creator, with a clear vision for intimate yet ambitious cinema.


What were Kelley Mack’s other creative contributions?

While Mack’s face may be recognised from commercials for brands like Dr Pepper, Chick-fil-A, and Dairy Queen, her range extended into voice work and writing. She voiced characters in several projects, including a Hailee Steinfeld voice match in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

She also co-wrote screenplays with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. One such project, On The Black, is a baseball story set in 1950s Ohio, loosely based on her grandparents’ college years, an example of how personal history inspired her storytelling.

Kelley Mack Kelley Mack voiced characters in several projectsInstagram/itskelleymack


Who was Kelley Mack beyond the screen?

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow, she was a former college tennis player with a love for hiking, biking, pickleball, and the piano. Mack lived in Los Angeles for over a decade but maintained strong ties to Ohio, where she passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Her obituary recalls her warmth, generosity, and commitment to collaboration. “She cherished time with her family and friends, finding joy in storytelling,” it read.


A remembrance event will be held in Glendale, Ohio, on 16 August, with another celebration planned in Los Angeles later this year.

Mack is survived by her parents, siblings Kathryn and Parker, grandparents, and boyfriend Logan.

brain cancerhollywooduniversalwalking deadkelley mack

Related News

Basil Joseph directorial comeback
Entertainment

Basil Joseph says he may ‘forget to call himself a filmmaker’ if his directorial comeback delays further

Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket
UK

Lidl overtakes Aldi as UK’s cheapest supermarket

Chikungunya outbreak China 2025
Health

Chikungunya virus outbreak in China: What you need to know

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood
News

Sniffer dogs, drones search for 50 missing after deadly Himalayan flood

More For You

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are now staying just 750 metres apart

Getty Images

Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for £23,000 a month as Shah Rukh Khan becomes his temporary neighbour

Highlights:

  • Bollywood star Aamir Khan rents four flats in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month.
  • Lease signed for five years amid redevelopment of his Virgo Housing Society apartments.
  • Khan paid £137,000 (₹1.46 crore) in deposit; rent to increase 5% yearly.
  • New address is 750m from Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home at Puja Casa.

Aamir Khan has temporarily moved into four rented luxury apartments in Mumbai’s elite Bandra West locality, paying a hefty £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month in rent. The Bollywood actor made the move as his own apartments at the Virgo Housing Society in Pali Hill are currently being redeveloped into an ultra-luxury tower.

Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for ₹24.5 lakh a monthGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Spike Lee Denzel movie

Denzel Washington returns in a gripping role for Highest 2 Lowest

A24

Denzel Washington leads Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, a crime thriller reimagining Kurosawa in NYC

Highlights:

  • Spike Lee reunites with Denzel Washington for Highest 2 Lowest, inspired by Kurosawa’s High and Low.
  • A$AP Rocky stars as the antagonist in his major acting role, alongside Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.
  • The film premieres in cinemas on 15 August and streams on Apple TV+ starting 5 September.
  • The modern crime drama explores themes of power, morality, and ransom in the music industry.

Denzel Washington is back in the spotlight, teaming up once again with director Spike Lee in Highest 2 Lowest, a gritty crime thriller rooted in a modern-day New York setting. Released by Apple Original Films and A24, the film drops in theatres on 15 August, with a global Apple TV+ premiere on 5 September.

The story is a fresh take on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 noir High and Low, retold through the lens of today’s American music industry. Washington plays David King, a music mogul whose world crumbles after his son is kidnapped for ransom, a crime that turns out to be more complex than it seems.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal smiles with Dhanush at a private wrap party for Tere Ishk Mein

Instagram/kanika.d

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur secretly dating after being spotted at multiple events?

Highlights:

• Dhanush attended Mrunal Thakur’s birthday party in Mumbai on 1 August, sparking dating rumours.
• Viral videos show the two sharing intimate moments and chatting privately at recent events.
• Source claims the actors are dating but want to keep the relationship low-profile.
• Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal have officially confirmed or denied the relationship.

Speculation around a potential new celebrity couple is growing, with South superstar Dhanush and Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur making headlines after being spotted together at multiple events. On 1 August, Dhanush was seen attending Mrunal’s birthday party in Mumbai, an intimate event that also saw several stars in attendance. However, it was the chemistry between the duo that grabbed everyone's attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj

Rajinikanth compares Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli at ‘Coolie’ event

X/@Dir_Lokesh

Rajinikanth says he wanted Nagarjuna’s villain role in 'Coolie' and praises Lokesh Kanagaraj as Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli

Highlights:

  • Rajinikanth called Lokesh Kanagaraj “Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli” at the Telugu pre-release event of Coolie.
  • The superstar revealed he wanted to play Nagarjuna’s villainous role, Simon.
  • Lokesh addressed rumours of Coolie being a sci-fi or time travel film.
  • Coolie releases on 14 August, clashing with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

With just days left for the release of Coolie, Rajinikanth’s remarks at the Telugu pre-release event have sparked major buzz. In a video message played during the event in Hyderabad, the superstar compared director Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli, praising his string of box-office successes and calling him “Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj Instagram/lokesh.kanagaraj

Keep ReadingShow less
SRK National Award

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Shashi Tharoor’s praise with a witty vocabulary twist

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan drops ‘magniloquent' and 'sesquipedalian’ in a witty reply to Shashi Tharoor

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan.
  • Shashi Tharoor congratulated him with a simple tweet, calling him a “National Treasure”.
  • SRK’s humorous reply used the words “magniloquent” and “sesquipedalian,” amusing fans.
  • The exchange quickly went viral, with fans praising Khan’s charm and Tharoor’s wit.

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for his performance in Jawan has not only thrilled fans but also sparked a trending exchange with politician Shashi Tharoor that’s got the internet talking. When Tharoor, known for his sophisticated vocabulary, kept it simple while congratulating the superstar, Khan responded with a hilariously highbrow comeback, leading netizens on a quick Google search to decode his words.

SRK National Award SRK wins his first National Award for his performance in JawanGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us