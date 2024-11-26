KC Sidhu denies misconduct allegations

The tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict next month. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

NAVJOT “Jo” Sidhu, a King’s Counsel (KC), has denied allegations of professional misconduct involving two aspiring female barristers, stating that he is neither a “monster” nor a “predator.” Sidhu, 58, faces ten charges of misconduct for alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The allegations stem from incidents in November and December 2018, during which Sidhu is accused of inviting two women to his hotel room and engaging in inappropriate sexual activity.

One of the women, referred to as Person 2, said Sidhu made advances during her work experience as a paralegal. She testified that she had not wanted sexual activity and told the disciplinary tribunal she was reluctant but eventually engaged in it, The Times reported.

Another woman, identified as Person 3, said she had contacted Sidhu on LinkedIn for career advice. She alleged that Sidhu invited her to his hotel room, touched her knee, and later suggested by text that he wanted to have sex with her that day. Their communication resumed later, involving sexually explicit messages.

Sidhu’s barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, argued that the relationships were consensual and not a matter for professional scrutiny, the newspaper reported. He stated that Sidhu’s interactions with the women were personal, not predatory, and noted that the allegations have been “re-cast” by the complainants in hindsight.

The tribunal had earlier dismissed five other charges against Sidhu, citing insufficient evidence. Sidhu has denied all charges and attended the hearing via video link.

The tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict next month.