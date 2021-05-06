Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan to return with the season 13 of the show

By Murtuza Iqbal

The first season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati aired in 2000. In these 21 years, we have already watched 12 seasons of the show, and now, Big B is all set to return with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony TV took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. They shared a promo of the show and captioned it as, “Aap ke aur aap ke sapno tak ka faasla ab ho sakta hai poora. Keejiye koshish aur leejiye apne sapno ki ore pehla kadam #KBC ke saath. Shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registrations 10 May se. @amitabhbachchan.”

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for Covid-19, and after testing negative, the megastar had started shooting for the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B had posted on Instagram about it, “. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

While we are sure his fans would be excited to watch him on the small screen, Amitabh Bachchan also has some interesting films lined up. The megastar will be seen in movies like Chehre, Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin’s next, The Intern remake, Jhund, Mayday, and Good Bye.

Chehre was slated to release in April this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Jhund is scheduled to release on 18th June 2021. But, let’s wait and watch if the film will be able to release as per the schedule.