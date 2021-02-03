Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand smashes yet another stereotype

By: Mohnish Singh







In 2019, Katrina Kaif added a new feather to her cap and turned to entrepreneurship with the launch of her make-up label Kay Beauty. The brand, which Kaif refers to as an extension of her personality and a representation of who she really is, has grown by leaps and bounds within a short span of just one year.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kay Beauty is much more than just yet another beauty brand by a movie star. Ever since coming into being, it has broken a slew of stereotypes, biases, and misconceptions about beauty, abundantly fulfilling the very aim of its launch.

With her beauty brand, Kaif has reached out to many women and conveyed the message of self-love and self-acceptance. Earlier this week, Kay Beauty achieved yet another feat. Challenging the stereotype that make-up is exclusively meant for women, the beauty brand reached out to social media influencers who helped spread the message that make-up is not a gendered endeavour.







Talking to social media, Kaif wrote, “#MakeupForAll! Super excited to have our amazing male influencers joining our Kay Community, testing and trying out Kay cosmetics and breaking the norms after all we always say… ItsKayToBeYou”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif recently began the next schedule of her much-awaited film Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy, a genre that the actress has not attempted before. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The actress is also awaiting the release of her next Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty directorial was originally slated to enter theatres in March, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic led its makers to put the film’s release on hold.











