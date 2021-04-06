Katrina Kaif tests Covid-19 positive

By: Mohnish Singh







As the second wave of coronavirus rages on in India, several Bollywood celebrities have contracted the virus over the past few days. The latest B-town star to be tested positive for coronavirus is none other than Katrina Kaif.

Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat (2019), took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news about her Covid-19 diagnosis. She also urged everyone who had come in contact with her in recent days to also get tested at the earliest.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," read her post.







Over the past few days, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have also confirmed their positive diagnosis. Kumar on Monday informed via a tweet that he had been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. Co-starring Akshay Kumar, the Rohit Shetty directorial was originally scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2020. However, as India went into a complete lockdown in March last year, the makers stalled its release.

After waiting for almost a year, the team recently announced that the film will release on April 30, 2021. But since the number of coronavirus cases in India is currently at an all-time high, the makers have pushed its releases indefinitely.







Kaif has also been shooting for Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 for some time now. She is also set to headline filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s superwoman film franchise for Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more update and reveals from the world of entertainment.











