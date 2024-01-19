Website Logo
  • Friday, January 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Katherine Birbalsingh’s school faces legal challenge over ‘prayer ban’

Michaela School introduced a policy in March 2023 ‘banning prayer rituals’

Katharine Birbalsingh

By: Pramod Thomas

A school, headed by the former government social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh, is facing a legal challenge in the High Court regarding a policy allegedly amounting to a ‘prayer ban’.

Michaela School in Brent, north London, faced legal scrutiny in the court over allegations of implementing a “prayer ban.”

The school’s policy, introduced in March 2023, prompted a legal challenge from a Muslim student who argued that it violated her freedom of religion.

Represented by Sarah Hannett KC, the student claimed the ban had fundamentally altered her experience as a Muslim in the country, likening it to feeling excluded. Hannett argued that the policy effectively prevented Muslim students from praying due to the ritualised nature of their prayers.

The student’s proposed compromise sought permission for Muslim pupils to pray for approximately five minutes during lunchtime on specified dates, excluding prayer during lessons. Hannett emphasised the adverse impact of the ban on her client’s well-being, causing feelings of guilt and unhappiness.

The school, located across from Wembley Park station, has gained a reputation as one of the strictest in Britain, largely due to Birbalsingh’s contentious remarks and unconventional teaching approaches that have previously garnered media attention.

In response, Jason Coppel KC, representing the Michaela School Community Trust, argued that the headteacher’s decision to enforce the ban was an emergency response to escalating tensions within the school community.

Coppel added that the ban was justified and proportionate, considering threats and bomb hoaxes linked to religious observance on school premises.

The court heard that up to 30 students began praying in the schoolyard in March 2023, leading to concerns about a potential shift towards segregation and intimidation among religious groups.

Coppel outlined instances of peer pressure, including a student being pressured to wear a headscarf and another leaving the school’s choir due to religious reasons.

He also detailed the school’s challenges during that period, citing online abuse, a brick thrown through a teacher’s window, and a bomb threat. The governing body maintained the ban on prayer rituals in May 2023.

According to the reports, the case highlighted the complex balance between religious freedom and maintaining a harmonious school environment.

The school maintained that the prayer ban is necessary to address safety concerns, while the student argues that it infringes upon her constitutional right to practice her religion freely.

The judge, Justice Linden, will deliver a ruling at a later date.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Serial fantasist Eleanor Williams unmasked in police video footage
News
MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples
UK
Sadiq Khan extends free holiday meals programme
News
Sunak asserts Rwanda bill reflects ‘the will of the people’
News
Tata Steel to shut down UK blast furnaces, up to 2,800 job losses expected
News
Voters devise strategies to prevent Trump’s victory in New Hampshire
News
Pakistan holds emergency security meeting following air strikes with Iran
WORLD
Alberta extortion ring: Canadian police trace Indian crime network
News
Sadiq Khan freezes public transport fares to ease cost-of-living pressures
News
British Sikhs urge Macron to ‘pull out’ of India’s Republic Day parade
News
Michelin-starred restaurant owner arrested for spiking woman’s drink
News
42 per cent teenagers in rural India struggle with basic English reading
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW