Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada

Kartik Aryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he has wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film Shehzada in Mumbai.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada went before cameras in 2021. The team had earlier finished work on its first schedule last November in Delhi.

Aaryan, who was last seen in Dhamaka (2021), took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-star Kriti Sanon announcing the wrap.

“One more schedule wrap,” the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Aaryan and Sanon first collaborated on the 2019 film, Luka Chuppi, which turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film was based on the concept of live-in relationships. Fans are excited to see them together again in Shehzada.

Besides Aaryan and Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in important roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is expected to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Apart from Shehzada, Aaryan’s other upcoming releases also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India, and an untitled film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actor shares the screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The horror-comedy, set to hit theatres on May 20, will be his first release of 2022.

