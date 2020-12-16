Kartik Aaryan spills beans on his next Dhamaka

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020) alongside Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan has just started shooting for his next film Dhamaka. To be directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka is a thriller. Aaryan, who has mostly starred in romantic movies, is stepping into the thriller zone for the first time in his career. Whether or not his new film manages to break his long-held image or a romantic star is something we all are waiting to see, but the actor is quite psyched up about the upcoming venture.

Talking in detail about Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan tells a publication, “It is a conscious decision to expand the Kartik Aaryan brand of cinema. Light-hearted is still the flagship. The more of my ‘light-hearted’ work people enjoy, the more they will look forward to my hard-hitting roles. Actually, KokiPoochega (his online talk show during lockdown) may have been a push in this direction. People were extremely kind and warm to me, and we spoke about serious issues.”

He goes on to add, “Dhamaka is going to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. Yes, it is a thriller, but it is so much more. It keeps you on the edge throughout and talks about so many relevant things that are going on in our society right now. It is my most commercial film yet.”







The actor adds that he will never shed his romantic image. “However, I am never shedding the lover boy image. It is a privilege that does not trouble me at all. My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India’s. Even after Dhamaka, I have horror-comedy, rom-com, and family films coming up. I will keep doing a variety of films. I feel blessed to have a line-up covering so many genres,” he signs off.

In addition to Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.











