  Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional and dedicated actor, say Shehzada makers

Kartik Aaryan with the makers of Shehzada (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of the Hindi dubbed version of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2021) was stopped on the request of Shehzada producers to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film.

Confirming the same, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not actor.”

He further adds, “I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Echoing similar thoughts, director Rohit Dhawan says, “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

Says producer Aman Gill, “After finding out about the Hindi version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal in important roles, Shehzada is set to enter theatres on November 4, 2022.

