Kartik Aaryan in consideration for Rohit Dhawan’s next

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who has previously helmed Dishoom (2016) and Desi Boyz (2011), has reportedly approached rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for his next directorial offering. Though nothing much is known about the project at the moment, we wonder if it is the same superhero film which Rohit has earlier offered to Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and then his younger brother, Varun Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:35am PST

A leading publication reports that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) actor was spotted at the director’s house for a brief meeting on Friday, which sparked off the rumours of a possible collaboration between the two.

A close source informs the publication, “Rumours immediately surfaced as to whether this would be the very script that Rohit had earlier pitched to Hrithik Roshan and then to Salman Khan before asking Varun to do the film. This is a superhero kind of a film and Kartik, who is now finally doing an action film with director Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), will have opened up his image from a boy next-door to a star actor who can take on a variety of roles including action et al.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Feb 18, 2020 at 11:42pm PST

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects. After the failure of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020), he will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the film, helmed by Anees Bazmee. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be followed by Dharma Productions’ much-awaited comic-caper Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. As mentioned above, Kartik has also given his nod to filmmaker Om Raut’s next untiled action entertainer.