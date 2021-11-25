Website Logo
  Thursday, November 25, 2021
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi

By: Mohnish Singh

With Rohit Dhawan at the helm and Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedkar fronting the cast, the upcoming Bollywood film Shehzada ticks all boxes of a blockbuster in the making.

After wrapping up the 20-day first schedule on its palatial mansion set in the Film City of Mumbai, the team has moved to Delhi to shoot the exterior portions of the film in the capital city, where the storyline is based.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of the location with Jama Masjid in the backdrop. From what we hear, Aaryan and Paresh Rawal will shoot the crucial sequences in Old Delhi. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will join the team by the weekend after her work trip to London.

Talking about the second schedule, Bhushan Kumar said, “Delhi plays a pivotal role in Shehzada. The core of the story lies in the portions of the capital. I am sure Rohit Dhawan and the team will do a terrific job in capturing the essence of the city.”

Co-producer Aman Gill said, “From the prep stage till now, Rohit and I have been most excited about shooting the film in the heart of Delhi. Its vibrancy brings the true North Indian flavour alive on screen with its old and new structures combined with the early winter weather, which fits perfectly into our film.”

Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The action-packed family entertainer has music by Pritam. The film is scheduled to enter cinemas on 4th November, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

