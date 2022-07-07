Karnataka warns against cattle slaughter on Bakrid, warns of stern action against offenders

Bakrid will likely be observed on Sunday (10), however, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A minister in India’s southern Karnataka state has urged people not to sacrifice cattle for the upcoming Eid ul-Adha (Bakrid) festival during the weekend, according to a report.

Animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chavan has also warned of stern action against offenders, the Hindustan Times reported.

He added the police department and district commissioners have already been informed to ensure that cows are not slaughtered for any reason as the ban on slaughter has been strictly implemented in the state.

Chavan also asked officials to keep an eye on the illegal movement of cows and beef to/from outside the state and be proactive in preventing cow slaughter.

During the Bakrid festival, livestock such as cows, ox, calf and camels are being used for a tradition of sacrifice. The day honours Prophet Ibrahim’s (also known as Abraham) sacrifice.

“Animal husbandry department officials and police department officials in all the border areas of the state should be vigilant and ensure that the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act is not violated. If cow slaughter is found, an FIR will be registered in the local police station immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Chavan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to the minister, the act allows cases to be filed against the sellers and buyers of cattle for cow slaughter.

The minister also warned that strick action will be taken against officials if any cow slaughter is found to be taking place in their respective areas.

The Hindustan Times report further said that a task force has been appointed to prevent cow slaughter on Bakrid in India’s tech city Bengaluru.

Bakrid will likely be observed on Sunday (10), however, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

While Eid ul-Adha is an important celebration for Muslims, there are no bank holidays associated with this particular festival in the UK.