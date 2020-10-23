Kareena reveals how Saif reacted to her second pregnancy

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are already parents to their three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, will soon welcome their second child into the family.

In a recent interview, when the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) star was asked how did Saif react to the news of her second pregnancy, she said that she did not get a filmy reaction from her husband.

“Unfortunately, in my house, there is nothing filmy as such because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So, like I said, it was not planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together,” said the actress.







The couple announced their second pregnancy in August after some media outlets had already broken the story. The statement released by the couple read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). The much-awaited movie reunites the actress with superstar Aamir Khan after a long gap of eight years. The duo had last worked together on Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).

On completing her portion for the film, Kareena recently shared a picture with Aamir Khan and wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness, but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures, of course. Thank you, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan (director) for an intense yet poignant journey.”







Laal Singh Chaddha was set to arrive in cinemas on Christmas, but since a large chunk of the movie could not be filmed on time due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to push it to Christmas 2021.





