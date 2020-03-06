Kareena Kapoor Khan on not entering Hollywood

A lot has changed in showbiz over the years. Today, several leading actresses are making efforts to go out there and explore work in Hollywood also, instead of just restricting their talent to one particular industry. The list is just growing as the time passes by.

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is regarded as one of the most successful film actresses of all times, has no intentions of going to Hollywood. She says her priorities are completely different at this point in time.

“I still do not have that gumption. You need a lot of determination, a lot of gumption, a lot of grit and a lot of that. I have it but I do not have that much. Also, my priorities in my life are completely different. I am at different stage and I do not have that time and mindset to be so out there. It has never been a thought,” she says in a recent interview.

In the same interview, she also reveals that her iconic character Poo from Karan Johar’s magnum-opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) was over the top. However, she accepts that it was a difficult character to play.

“I think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over the top kind of character and be so convincing… I think the easiest thing is to cry and be emotional but to make people laugh and to kind of, you know, being a mainstream actor and play a character that has to be so over the top but so lovable is, I think, very difficult,” she concludes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film, Angrezi Medium. Also starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles, the movie is slated to release on 13th March 2020.