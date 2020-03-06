Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her debut on Instagram

From the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are quite active on Instagram, and we all know that Rishi Kapoor is very active on Twitter. But now, there’s one more Kapoor who has joined the social media. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While her contemporaries have been making their presence felt on social media from the past many years, Kareena had kept a distance from Twitter and Instagram. But finally, the actress has made her Instagram debut.

It was yesterday when an account named Kareena Kapoor Khan posted on Instagram, “Coming soon…”

View this post on Instagram Coming soon… A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

Finally, today Bebo did her first official post. Well, the post is actually for brand promotion. She captioned the post as, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.”

View this post on Instagram The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

Kareena also posted a behind the scene video of the photoshoot. She captioned it with her famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, “Gym class today… And everyday with @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena.”

View this post on Instagram Gym class today… And everyday with @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 6, 2020 at 3:31am PST

Well, in just one day Kareena has over 8 lakh followers on Instagram. We are sure she will soon reach one million.

Talking about her movies, the actress is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium which is slated to release on 13th March 2020. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha this year. The film, which also stars Aamir Khan, is slated to release on Christmas 2020. The actress also has Karan Johar’s directorial Takht in her kitty.