Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai during packed GOAT India Tour stop

The meetings took place across two city venues with family appearances and packed stadium crowds.

Kareena Kapoor and ajay devgn meet Messi

Lionel Messi's Mumbai stop sparks backlash after Bollywood takes centre stage

Instagram Screengrab/viralbhayani/X/@Gaurav_5599
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Lionel Messi met several Bollywood figures during his Mumbai stop on the GOAT India Tour 2025.
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a daytime event with sons Taimur and Jeh at the CCI.
  • Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff met Messi at Wankhede Stadium in the evening.
  • Parts of the Wankhede crowd booed when celebrities were brought on stage.
  • The tour continues to Delhi after stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit turned into a busy celebrity crossover as the football legend met leading Bollywood actors across two venues in the city. His appearances are part of his ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025, which has already drawn large crowds and heavy online attention.

Kareena Kapoor and ajay devgn meet Messi Lionel Messi's Mumbai stop sparks backlash after Bollywood takes centre stage Instagram Screengrab/viralbhayani/X/@Gaurav_5599


Why Lionel Messi Mumbai appearances drew film stars and fans

The first Lionel Messi Mumbai event took place at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) earlier in the day. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, who wore Argentina jerseys for the meet-and-greet.

Videos from the venue showed Kareena posing with Messi alongside Argentine players Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Actor Geeta Basra also attended with her family.


Kareena later shared a glimpse of the moment on Instagram, posting a picture ahead of the meeting. Basra also posted images, thanking organisers and Mumbai Police for the arrangements.

The event was tightly scheduled and limited to invited guests. There was no public interaction at the CCI beyond the controlled meet-and-greet.


What happened at Wankhede Stadium later that evening

Lionel Messi Mumbai celebrations continued at Wankhede Stadium in the evening, where thousands of fans gathered to see the footballer in person. Messi arrived with Suárez and De Paul as part of the on-field programme.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were invited onto the field and briefly greeted Messi. Devgn was accompanied by his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn. The interaction lasted only a few moments and included handshakes and a short conversation.

However, when the programme paused to honour the celebrities, sections of the crowd reacted loudly. Videos circulating online show fans booing as Bollywood figures were introduced during the event.

The crowd response appeared directed at the interruption rather than the players. Messi was seen observing the moment without reacting publicly.

How fans reacted to Lionel Messi Mumbai events

Social media response to Lionel Messi Mumbai has been divided. Many fans shared photos and clips from the day, focusing on Messi’s presence and his interactions with Indian football figures.

Others criticised the inclusion of non-sporting guests during the stadium programme. Several posts stated that fans had come to watch Messi, not celebrity presentations.

Despite the reaction, the event continued as planned. Messi later met Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the venue.

What’s next for Lionel Messi in India

The GOAT India Tour 2025 began in Kolkata on 13 December, where Messi met Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam. He also appeared in Hyderabad before arriving in Mumbai on 14 December.

Messi is scheduled to conclude his India visit in Delhi on 15 December. No public matches are planned, with appearances limited to meet-and-greet events.

ajay devgnkareena kapoor khantiger shrofflionel messi

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Rob Reiner and wife Michele

Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead at Los Angeles home

Getty Images

Rob Reiner, wife found dead as police probe apparent homicide at Brentwood home

Highlights:

  • Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday.
  • Police say the case is being treated as an apparent homicide.
  • The family confirmed the deaths and asked for privacy.
  • Detectives remain at the scene. No suspect has been named.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, prompting a police investigation that authorities say is being treated as an apparent homicide. The director and actor, 78, and his wife Michele were discovered by a family member at their Brentwood residence on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities and a family spokesperson.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead at Los Angeles home Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us