Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai during packed GOAT India Tour stop

Lionel Messi met several Bollywood figures during his Mumbai stop on the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a daytime event with sons Taimur and Jeh at the CCI.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff met Messi at Wankhede Stadium in the evening.

Parts of the Wankhede crowd booed when celebrities were brought on stage.

The tour continues to Delhi after stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit turned into a busy celebrity crossover as the football legend met leading Bollywood actors across two venues in the city. His appearances are part of his ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025, which has already drawn large crowds and heavy online attention.

Why Lionel Messi Mumbai appearances drew film stars and fans

The first Lionel Messi Mumbai event took place at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) earlier in the day. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, who wore Argentina jerseys for the meet-and-greet.

Videos from the venue showed Kareena posing with Messi alongside Argentine players Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Actor Geeta Basra also attended with her family.





Kareena later shared a glimpse of the moment on Instagram, posting a picture ahead of the meeting. Basra also posted images, thanking organisers and Mumbai Police for the arrangements.

The event was tightly scheduled and limited to invited guests. There was no public interaction at the CCI beyond the controlled meet-and-greet.





What happened at Wankhede Stadium later that evening

Lionel Messi Mumbai celebrations continued at Wankhede Stadium in the evening, where thousands of fans gathered to see the footballer in person. Messi arrived with Suárez and De Paul as part of the on-field programme.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were invited onto the field and briefly greeted Messi. Devgn was accompanied by his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn. The interaction lasted only a few moments and included handshakes and a short conversation.

However, when the programme paused to honour the celebrities, sections of the crowd reacted loudly. Videos circulating online show fans booing as Bollywood figures were introduced during the event.

The crowd response appeared directed at the interruption rather than the players. Messi was seen observing the moment without reacting publicly.

How fans reacted to Lionel Messi Mumbai events

Social media response to Lionel Messi Mumbai has been divided. Many fans shared photos and clips from the day, focusing on Messi’s presence and his interactions with Indian football figures.

Others criticised the inclusion of non-sporting guests during the stadium programme. Several posts stated that fans had come to watch Messi, not celebrity presentations.

Despite the reaction, the event continued as planned. Messi later met Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the venue.

What’s next for Lionel Messi in India

The GOAT India Tour 2025 began in Kolkata on 13 December, where Messi met Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam. He also appeared in Hyderabad before arriving in Mumbai on 14 December.

Messi is scheduled to conclude his India visit in Delhi on 15 December. No public matches are planned, with appearances limited to meet-and-greet events.