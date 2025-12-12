Messi to unveil 21-metre statue on India GOAT Tour

LIONEL MESSI will unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday as he begins a three-day tour of India that has drawn large interest among fans.

The iron statue, showing Messi lifting the World Cup, is part of the GOAT Tour, which includes four Indian cities and a possible meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi. Messi, 38, will unveil the statue virtually for security reasons.

A "Hola Messi" fan zone has been created in Kolkata with a life-sized replica of Messi sitting on a throne. The space also features a recreation of his Miami home with mannequins of his family members.

Football fan Samir Nandy said it would be "a dream come true" to see Messi. "Legends are not made by success alone. It is his resilience that made me believe in him," Nandy, 64, said in Kolkata. "The statue is a fitting tribute to him."

Monti Paul, the main sculptor of the statue, told AFP it was made in 40 days. "It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue I have made," he said.

During his short visit to Kolkata, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also set to meet Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ahead of his arrival, Messi said he was honoured to visit India and meet fans. "India is a very special country and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic," Messi said in a statement. "India is a passionate football nation and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game."

Messi will play a short friendly match in Kolkata before travelling to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Hyderabad he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly. He is also reportedly scheduled to meet Modi in New Delhi.

This week, Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award after leading Inter Miami to the MLS title and finishing as the league’s top scorer. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward will lead Argentina’s World Cup defence in June-July in North America.

(With inputs from agencies)