Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to reteam for Qubool Hai 2.O

Produced by 4 Lions Films, Qubool Hai was one of the top-rated shows on ZEE TV during its successful run from 2012 to 2016. The show featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles. It was their crackling chemistry which helped Qubool Hai amass great fan following and huge TRPs during its run.

If you are a Karan Singh Grover or Surbhi Jyoti fan and loved their sizzling pairing in Qubool Hai, we have a great piece of news for you. According to reports, the hit show is returning with a digital sequel to be premiered on ZEE5. Not just that, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are returning to reprise their popular characters of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui. Yes, you read that right!

Qubool Hai will once again hit the screen with its original leads, but with a new and refreshing storyline. “Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover will soon start shooting for Qubool Hai’s digital sequel. This time the long-running show will have 10-12 episodes and they will start shooting for it next month,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal. The sequel will be produced by 4 Lions Films, the same production house which bankrolled Qubool Hai.

A couple of months ago, ZEE TV’s another popular show Jamai Raja, starring Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, and Achint Kaur in important roles, premiered on ZEE5 with a fresh story, titled Jamai Raja 2.O. After the success of Jamai Raja 2.O, it is the time for Qubool Hai 2.O.

Are you excited to see Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti get into the roles of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui once again? Do tell us in the comment section.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of Indian television.