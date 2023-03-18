Karan Kundrra opens up about his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal being compared to Vampire Diaries

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a finite supernatural series that currently airs on Colors.

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actor Karan Kundra has received a good response for his latest finite series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Inspire Films, the show is very different from what we have been watching on Indian television for a long time.

Talking about his character, Kundrra says that it has been portrayed in a unique way. “Veer Oberoi is a challenging character because it can easily slip into the caricaturish zone. When someone plays a negative role, they end up making it an all-black antagonist, but they are not real. There is no Mogambo in real life, and neither are there absolute good guys. Veer has his own standard of good and bad, he does not care about what people think of him. He is unapologetic and intense. It becomes difficult to make such a character rooted to reality, which is what I am trying to do,” he says.

Ask him if he had any reservations about joining the show, and he says, “When I heard the storyline and character brief, I was excited. I, however, didn’t think I would be able to do justice to the hectic schedules that come with television shows because, over the past few years, I have gotten used to shooting for finite series for OTT platforms. But what is life without a bit of challenge?”

People have been comparing the show to Vampire Diaries. He does admit that this came to his mind as well. “It is obvious, and I am a big fan of the show and Ian Somerhalder. I was worried that I would copy him. Having said that, if we had made an exact copy of The Vampire Diaries, why would anyone watch us? They might as well watch The Vampire Diaries again. It does look like the (international) show, that’s why people are comparing them. But fantasy supernatural shows are a limited genre. When we think of the genre, we immediately think of Twilight, Dracula, or The Vampire Diaries. For instance, if you talk about two brothers and their mother, one immediately thinks of Karan Arjun (1995) or Deewaar (1975). For me, as long as the audiences are drawn to watching the show, it is worth it,” he says.