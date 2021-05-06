Trending Now

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions joins hands with Yuvaa to amplify resources amid second wave of COVID-19


Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

India has been hit by a huge second coronavirus wave, which has claimed thousands of lives ever since the country started recording a sudden spike in new infections in mid-February. The situation is getting worse with each passing day.

As ghastly scenes play out at hospitals across the country and the entire healthcare system breaks down under the immense pressure of new infections, several prominent personalities from different walks of life have come forward to help their countrymen in these trying times.

Actors Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt, who recently recovered from Covid-19, are amplifying resources. Now, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also joined hands with Yuvaa to work with volunteers in order to amplify the resources amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In a statement, Dharma Productions said, “We are joining hands with Yuvaa to amplify their efforts in helping the community with resources and guidance to endure this turbulent time. As the country has been significantly impacted by Covid-l9, we will be using every Dharma Productions platform to help with several areas where people can consume verified information and receive resources pertaining to vaccination processes and mental health. In these testing times, we are dedicated to playing any part to help our community, our people – our family. We will go and grow through this, together. Stay safe, stay home.”

Recently, Yash Raj Films urged the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allocate and allow the production house to purchase 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines as it has taken the onus on itself to vaccinate 30,000 members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of YRF, had said in a statement, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard.”








Most Popular

Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 lands into legal trouble?

Memories of Ray and the Apu trilogy

Unusual protagonist and original story set this thriller apart

Covid in India: Bangladesh gives medicine, Australia's Victoria state sends financial aid

412,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths as Covid spreads in rural India



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×