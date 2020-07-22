Karan Johar in talks to produce Nach Baliye 10

After establishing Dharma Productions as one of the leading production houses in Bollywood and successfully launching Dharmatic Entertainment, a production unit dedicated to creating digital content for leading streaming media platforms, filmmaker Karan Johar is now eyeing to rule the television space as a producer, it seems.

According to fresh media reports, KJo is planning to produce the upcoming season of popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye. A leading publication reports that the filmmaker is already in talks with Star Plus to produce Nach Baliye 10.

If talks materialise, Nach Baliye 10 could hit the airwaves by September. The channel is reportedly planning to launch the reality show alongside rival channel Colors’ controversial show Bigg Boss 14, which will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Interestingly, the previous season of Nach Baliye was produced by Salman Khan under his television production house. It had a unique theme of former lovers and current couples reuniting on the stage to perform. After a fierce competition, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary walked away with the coveted trophy and the prize money. The couple maintained their track record of winning all the reality shows that they have ever participated in.

However, unlike last year, Nach Baliye 10 will focus on real-life couples. The report goes on to add that the channel is approaching popular real-life couples from the television industry to participate in the show. There is no update on whom all they have approached so far.

