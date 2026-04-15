Highlights

Kanye West postpones Marseille concert amid threat of government action

UK refusal leads to cancellation of Wireless Festival appearance

France reportedly considers blocking the show before it is delayed

Other European dates remain listed but uncertainty grows

A tour facing resistance

Kanye West’s European tour is increasingly being shaped by political decisions rather than performance schedules. His planned concert in Marseille, set for 11 June, has now been postponed “until further notice” following reports that French authorities were considering intervening.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was said to be exploring options to prevent the show from going ahead, signalling growing concern within the government.

The shift began in the UK, where West had been due to headline Wireless Festival. The performance was cancelled after the government denied him entry, stating his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

Officials confirmed he had applied under the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, but the application was rejected in light of his past conduct.

France follows as pressure builds

In France, no formal ban was issued, but authorities were reported to be examining “all possibilities” to stop the Marseille event. The postponement appears to have come before any official decision, effectively removing the need for direct government action.

In a statement, West said he did not want to “put my fans in the middle” while acknowledging responsibility for his actions.

The shift began in the UK, where West had been due to headline Wireless Festival Getty Images

Controversy and an uncertain road ahead

The scrutiny stems from a series of incidents in recent years. In 2022, West posted that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people and later told Alex Jones he saw “good things” about Adolf Hitler.

The backlash intensified again in May 2025 with the release of Heil Hitler and merchandise featuring swastikas, keeping the controversy firmly in public view.

Despite setbacks in the UK and France, West’s tour dates across Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal remain listed, alongside a planned performance in New Delhi.

Dutch officials have indicated no plans to block him, highlighting differing responses across Europe. For now, the tour continues on paper, but each stop appears increasingly dependent on whether authorities choose to allow it.