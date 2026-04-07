Wireless Festival cancelled as UK bans Kanye West's entry over anti-semitic remarks

Highlights

Kanye West barred from Britain on public good grounds.

Electronic Travel Authorisation denied on Monday.

West released song called Heil Hitler and sold swastika merchandise.

Britain has banned American rapper Kanye West from entering the country. Home secretary Shabana Mahmood rejected his Electronic Travel Authorisation application on Monday, saying his presence would not be "conducive to the public good."

The decision has forced Wireless Festival to cancel entirely, with organisers confirming full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

West, who is legally known as Ye, had faced growing calls to be kept out of the UK over his antisemitic behaviour.

He previously released a track titled Heil Hitler and sold T-shirts printed with swastikas through his own website.



Prime minister Keir Starmer had already called the Wireless Festival's decision to book West "deeply concerning."

His spokesman said the matter was not about giving the rapper another chance. "This is less about second chances. It is more about first principles of abhorrence of anti-Semitic statements," the spokesman said. "

As the health secretary Wes Streeting said this morning, forgiveness follows repentance and redemption."

Festival plans cancelled

West had been booked to headline Wireless Festival in London this July, one of Britain's biggest music events.

The booking had drawn strong criticism from Jewish groups and politicians from the moment it was made public.

Sources confirmed the Government looked at his travel application on Monday before deciding to turn it down.

West has a long history of antisemitic remarks and the promotion of hateful imagery, drawing widespread condemnation from Jewish communities around the world.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism praised the ruling. A spokesman said the Home Office had "clearly made the right decision," adding that the Government had this time backed its words on antisemitism with real action.

The Board of Deputies said it had responded positively to a meeting from Benn on 6 April but remained clear that West's invitation to perform should be withdrawn.