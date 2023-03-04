Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Kangana reacts to Anushka and Virat’s Ujjain temple visit

Meanwhile, Ranaut has just wrapped up her much-awaited film Emergency, which sees her in the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kangana Ranaut has hailed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for visiting the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India.

She called them a ‘power couple’ and praised them for setting ‘such a good example.’

Ranaut shared their video from inside the temple on her Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, “Such a good example this power couple is setting. Not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana.”

She further wrote, “Also, on a micro level, this increases tourism in the temple/state and overall helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both.”

The actress also added a clapping emoji to her Instagram Stories.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of India’s fourth Test match against Australia.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has just wrapped up her much-awaited film Emergency, which sees her in the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Apart from playing the lead role, she has also directed the film.

Ranaut will also be seen in RSVP Movies’ Tejas.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Nobody can replace Kareena in Jab We Met sequel, says Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment
It’s an exciting time for female artists in cinema: Huma
Hollywood News
Jameela visits Coventry to record Snapchat series on mental health
FILM
Coming soon to a screen near you
Entertainment
Shraddha keeps her promise by celebrating her birthday with media in a special way
FILM
Shabana Azmi on her new film What’s Love Got To Do With It
Entertainment
Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha strikes a cord with audience months after release
FILM
Manushi Chhillar to star alongside Varun Tej in VT 13
Entertainment
Deepika set to present award at the Oscars 2023
FILM
Sajal Ali: ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ is not an average…
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack
Entertainment
Bombay to Goa: Beginning of Bachchan’s journey to stardom
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW