Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan starts shooting for Vikram, says ‘Felt like a high school reunion’

Kamal Haasan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. Now, the shooting of the film has kickstarted, and Haasan took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

He tweeted, “Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly a year.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil. @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl.”

Vikram is produced by Kamaal Haasan and R. Mahendran, and the music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In the video shared by Haasan, the background score surely grabs our attention.

A few days ago, while sharing the first look poster, Haasan had tweeted, “’Only valour should wear the crown’ I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

Talking about other films of Kamal Haasan, the actor will be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up the shooting of Kannada film Vikrant Rona 
Entertainment
Sunny Leone resumes the shooting of her film Shero
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor not keen to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?
Entertainment
M. Night Shyamalan: In my career, I have been an immigrant mainstream filmmaker in Hollywood
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! “Even though I could never say it out loud, I always wanted to be…
Entertainment
Bachchan Pandey to kick-start final schedule from July 17
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor resume filming Luv Ranjan’s next
Entertainment
Netflix begins production on second season of Masaba Masaba
Entertainment
Singer-composer Vardan Singh talks about his new single Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Hai
Entertainment
Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor pays a heartfelt tribute to veteran actress Surekha…
NEWS
Memories of being in Dilip Kumar’s distant orbit for entire life
Entertainment
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases a statement about the alleged rape case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan allows thousands to cross Afghan border
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up the shooting of Kannada film Vikrant…
Caution urged amid easing of restrictions and Eid celebrations
Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark
India’s Vinesh Phogat returns stronger to fulfill medal dream
US, Pakistan to be part of new quad group