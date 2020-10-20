Kajol on DDLJ clocking 25 years, “People made it a part of their history and legacy”

By: Mohnish Singh







Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema, has clocked 25 years of its release today. Helmed by Aditya Chopra and produced by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the romantic film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles of Raj and Simran respectively. Everything related to the film – be its music, dialogues or characters – is popular among the audience to date.

As DDLJ completes 25 years of its release, Kajol reveals the reason she agreed to play Simran in the film. “I loved the script! It was brilliant, and Adi was a friend, so I knew he will make a good film. All four of us got together and had a great time making the film,” says the award-winning actress.

DDLJ holds several records under its belt, including the record of being the longest-running Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema. Until the Coronavirus outbreak forced theatres to close their doors, the iconic film was still being screened at Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai.







Talking about how the film has touched so many lives across generations, Kajol says, “They made it a part of their history and legacy. Parents show it to their kids, ‘Oh, you remember this film? It’s so cool. We should watch it.’ I have met people who showed it to their grandkids. We are lucky that this film is a phenomenon. We don’t think it can ever be repeated. I really thank everyone who has gone and made it the longest-running film for so many years.”

When asked about the most memorable time she had while filming the film in India and abroad, Kajol shares, “Everything is known about DDLJ already. It is not a secret, honestly. The most memorable time I had during the shoot would be the whole Switzerland trip we took. We all were there and enjoyed everything. God knows how many hours on the bus together, and all of us stayed together at Gstaad. It was an amazing time. We all had a blast together,” she concludes.











