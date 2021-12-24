Website Logo
  Friday, December 24, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,133
Total Cases 34,772,626
Today's Fatalities 374
Today's Cases 6,650
Entertainment

Kabir Khan reveals how his documentary training came in handy during his research on 83

Kabir Khan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranveer Singh as legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led his team to lift the 1983 World Cup, filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 83 opened to overwhelming response in theatres today.

Talking to a publication, Kabir Khan said that his documentary training came in handy while researching for the high-profile sports drama. “We did not want to make a film around what happened on the pitch, we wanted to take the human route by showcasing what happened outside that too. “I ended up collecting a mountain of research material and then the challenge was to make a screenplay of the 100 anecdotes. It was a task to make a coherent screenplay and I think we have managed to do that,” he said.

Talking about his approach to writing, Khan explained, “It is easy to make people cry, it is easy to make them laugh. But it is very difficult to make people smile with tears coming down their cheeks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

After 83, Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh are set to collaborate on a new film, which is yet another real-life story of an underdog. When asked about the same, Khan said, “Obviously, we discuss ideas, but a film happens once that announcement is made. Yes, I want to do another film with Ranveer, and I would give my right arm to work with him again. He is the finest actor of this generation, but we have to collaborate on something that excites both of us. Till then, it is just a discussion.”

Superstar Salman Khan recently confirmed that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a film that Kabir Khan directed, (2015) is in the making. When asked if he would return to helm it, he said, “You know my thoughts on sequels. But yes, never say never as eventually, the story has to excite me. I will never let a story excite me just because it is a sequel. The story has to stand on its own.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

