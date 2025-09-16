Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter confirmed as Coachella 2026 headliners with Karol G joining the lineup

Highlights:
- Coachella confirms 2026 lineup with Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma headlining
- Festival runs 10–12 April and 17–19 April at the Empire Polo Club in California
- Bieber headlines Coachella for the first time after years of guest spots
- Ticket prices range from £445 (₹47,300) for general entry to over £970 (₹1.03 lakh) for VIP passes
The Coachella 2026 lineup has been released, placing Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma at the top of the bill. For Bieber, it marks a long-delayed first full set at the desert festival after years of cameo appearances, while Carpenter returns in a headline role following her recent chart run. Karol G leads Sunday with her Latin pop power, and Anyma brings a high-tech electronic show to close the circle.
Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and a long-awaited Bieber debut — Coachella 2026 rewrites the pop playbook Instagram Screengrab/coachella
When is Coachella 2026 happening?
Coachella will return over two weekends: 10 to 12 April and 17 to 19 April, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival, now in its third decade, has built a reputation not just for music but also for its large-scale art installations and star-studded crowds. With the 2026 edition, organisers are focusing on variety, placing mainstream pop acts alongside experimental projects and veteran names.
Coachella Instagram Story Instagram Screengrab/coachella
Who are the headliners for Coachella 2026?
The Coachella 2026 lineup puts four different sounds at the forefront.
- Justin Bieber headlines Saturday nights. He has previously joined Ariana Grande, Tems and Wizkid onstage at Coachella but never performed his own set. His appearance follows the release of two albums in 2025, Swag and Swag II.
- Sabrina Carpenter leads the Friday programme. Her album Man’s Best Friend has dominated pop charts, and she steps up after playing a sunset set in 2024.
- Karol G closes both Sundays. The Colombian singer made her Coachella debut in 2022 and returns with songs from her recent record Tropicoqueta.
- Anyma, the solo project of Italian producer Matteo Milleri, offers an electronic-visual spectacle that has already sold out Las Vegas residencies.
What does the full Coachella 2026 lineup include?
Beyond the headliners, Coachella 2026 gathers a wide mix of names. Friday brings The xx, Disclosure, Central Cee, Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Sexyy Red, and rising girl groups BINI and Katseye. Saturday features The Strokes, Addison Rae, David Byrne, Sombr, Labrinth, Interpol, and PinkPantheress. Sunday includes Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Iggy Pop, Laufey, Kaskade, and Interpol.
A teaser appears at the bottom of the poster: “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia,” fuelling interest in what could be a rare group appearance.
How much are Coachella 2026 tickets?
Tickets are already on sale. General admission passes begin at £445 (₹47,300) for the second weekend, with the first weekend priced slightly higher at £525 (₹55,800). VIP options range from £970 (₹1.03 lakh) to £1,070 (₹1.13 lakh), offering priority access and exclusive viewing areas.
Coachella Instagram Story Instagram Screengrab/coachella
Why is Bieber’s appearance significant?
For years, Justin Bieber has been a presence at Coachella without ever being an official part of the bill. His headline slot in 2026 changes that. Fans can expect his first major festival set in more than three years, making it one of the most anticipated performances of the season.