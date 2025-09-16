Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter confirmed as Coachella 2026 headliners with Karol G joining the lineup





Why has Raj Kundra been questioned?

The case began after Indian businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, filed a complaint alleging he had been cheated out of £5.6m (₹60 crore) between 2015 and 2023. Following this, police in Mumbai registered a case against Kundra, Shetty, and another associate in August this year.

Kundra appeared before investigators this week and was extensively questioned. Officials described him as evasive on several points, leading them to plan further rounds of questioning. He was also asked to provide video material from a project called Best Deal, which he claimed had already been submitted to another police department.

What did Kundra say about the money trail?

According to officials, Kundra admitted that some of the disputed funds were paid as fees to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. He also confirmed transactions linked to Shilpa Shetty and the production company Balaji Entertainment.

Investigators have tracked nearly £2.3m (₹25 crore) in direct transfers to these accounts. They are now assessing whether these were legitimate professional payments or part of a fraudulent operation. Officials also noted suspicious fund movements during India’s 2016 demonetisation, when the country’s financial system was under severe strain.

What role do the actresses play in the probe?

Financial records show that accounts connected to Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia received transfers from the company under investigation. Kundra insists these were legitimate payments for work, but investigators said his answers were incomplete.

Neither Bipasha Basu nor Neha Dhupia have commented publicly on the case. Authorities have not alleged wrongdoing on their part, but their names remain part of the money trail being examined.

What happens next in the investigation?

Indian financial crime authorities have said the investigation is ongoing and that more individuals may be summoned in the coming days. They are also expected to re-examine video material linked to Kundra’s company to determine whether it was used as a front to move money.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said: “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of £5.6m (₹60 crore). A summon was issued to Raj Kundra, and he appeared before police for questioning.”





With financial records under fresh scrutiny, the case has become one of the most high-profile fraud investigations involving Bollywood figures in recent years.