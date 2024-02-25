  • Sunday, February 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Junior doctors begin new five-day strike over pay dispute

The latest strike follows nearly a dozen strikes over the last year, which included the longest walkout — totalling six days — in the seven-decade history of the NHS

Junior doctors attend a picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle at the start of a six-day strike on January 03, 2024, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Hospital junior doctors in England started a five-day strike on Saturday (24), continuing their extended dispute over pay with the government which shows little indication of resolution.

Junior doctors — those below specialist, consultant level — started joining picket lines from 0700 GMT, as part of a walkout that will last until the end of Wednesday (28).

It follows nearly a dozen strikes over the last year, which included the longest walkout — totalling six days — in the seven-decade history of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

The country has been hit by walkouts across various sectors over the last two years, as decades-high inflation in 2023 and a cost-of-living crisis led staff to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has been asking for 35 per cent “pay restoration” for junior doctors as its starting position, but insists it is willing to negotiate.

The government, which is responsible for health policy in England, has said the demands are unaffordable amid stretched public finances.

Health secretary Victoria Atkins on Saturday (24) accused the BMA committee representing junior doctors of refusing to put her latest offer to its members.

She insisted the government was “prepared to go further than the pay increase of up to 10.3 per cent that they have already received” and called for more talks.

But BMA junior doctors committee co-chairmen Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi said they need “a credible pay offer” which would “begin reversing the pay cuts they have inflicted upon us for more than a decade”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Death threats have become a norm, says Labour MP
News
Sunak urges West to ‘be bolder’ in seizing frozen Russian assets
News
Tories suspend MP Anderson over ‘Islamophobic’ comments
News
British Indian doctor’s rock band embarks on nationwide tour
News
Nikki Haley loses home state, but refuses to quit
News
Asian substance use addicts ‘not supported’ by rehab units
UK
King Charles cheered by get-well cards
News
Labour’s shadow minister criticised for lack of policy detail
US
Indian American student in Illinois died from hypothermia, officials say
News
Church of England mulls asylum seeker change amidst conversion debate
News
Dentist who threatened to kill Labour MP detained
News
Braverman: Islamists and extremists taking charge of Britain
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW