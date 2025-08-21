Skip to content
Judge Frank Caprio, known worldwide for kindness and humour, dies aged 88

He was best known for his compassionate courtroom style on Caught in Providence

Judge Frank Caprio

The Rhode Island judge whose compassionate rulings made him a viral sensation

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights:

  • US judge and TV star Frank Caprio has died at the age of 88.
  • He was best known for his compassionate courtroom style on Caught in Providence.
  • Clips of his judgements went viral, earning billions of views online.
  • His family confirmed his death following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judge remembered for kindness and humour

Frank Caprio, the Rhode Island judge whose compassionate rulings made him a viral sensation, has died aged 88. His family confirmed he passed away following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, often described as the “nicest judge in the world”, presided over cases in Providence for more than 40 years before finding global fame on the hit television show Caught in Providence.

Viral fame through Caught in Providence

The courtroom series showcased Caprio’s trademark mix of empathy, humour and common sense. He often took into account the personal circumstances of defendants, creating memorable moments that resonated worldwide.

Clips of his rulings — from inviting children to sit with him on the bench to unveiling a “mini-judge” soft toy — racked up billions of views across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. One short video of his morning routine alone was viewed more than five million times.

In a 2019 interview, Caprio said the programme offered “a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide”.

Tributes and legacy

In a statement on his official Instagram account, where he had 3.4 million followers, Caprio was remembered for his “warmth, humour, and kindness” and for inspiring “countless acts of kindness”.

His son, David Caprio, thanked fans for their support and encouraged them to “spread a little kindness” in his father’s memory.

The show’s producers, Debmar-Mercury, paid tribute to his “unique brand of compassion and common sense approach”, adding: “We will miss him dearly.”

During its run, Caught in Providence was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards, with Caprio himself earning two nominations last year.

Personal life

Frank Caprio is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce, as well as five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He announced his cancer diagnosis in 2023, saying he was “fully prepared to fight as hard as I can”. In one of his final posts, he told followers he had returned to hospital after a setback in treatment, asking for their prayers.

