Jubin Nautiyal concert in London and Leicester

Jubin Nautiyal

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

THE BOLLYWOOD BRASS BAND

When: Saturday October 22

Where: Blackheath Halls, 23 Lee Road, London SE3 9RQ

What: The legendary Bollywood brass band continue their UK tour to celebrate 30 years of performing film songs in a unique way. Check the website for further dates.

www.bollywoodbrassband.co.uk

BOTOWN: THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Sunday October 23

Where: The Glee Club, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB

What: The Bollywood band of multi-cultural musicians perform classic Hindi film music with a groovy and unique soul funk twist.

www.eventbrite.com

BHAJANS WITH BHAVIK LIVE RELOADED

When: Friday October 28

Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: Acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria headlines a unique acoustic bhajan concert taking audiences on a soulful and immersive journey, blending heritage with eclectic sounds.

www.harrowarts.com

THE REWIND TOUR – UDIT NARAYAN, ALKA YAGNIK, KUMAR SANU

When: Friday October 28; Saturday October 29; and Sunday October 30

Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA; and First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The legendary Bollywood singers return to the UK with a full live band and will perform their greatest hits.

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

JAIVANT PATEL DANCE: DEEPAVALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

When: Saturday October 29

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: A family friendly evening of south Asian dance showcasing everything from Bollywood and bhangra to Kathak, Bharatanatyam and dandiya raas, in celebration of Deepavali

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

JUBIN NAUTIYAL

When: Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA; and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD.

What: Popular Indian singer behind songs like Lut Gaye, Tum Hi Aana and Raataan Lambiyan, each of which have been viewed over a billion times on YouTube, delivers a hit-filled

concert with a full live band.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

AN EVENING WITH BAQIR ABBAS AND FRIENDS

When: Friday November 4

Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA

What: Pakistani flute maestro Baqir Abbas delivers a free-flowing jazz and blues concert, with acclaimed musicians Hasan Imam Hamdani, Ayoze de Alejandro and Tom Mason.

www.richmix.org.uk

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Ch­aring Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.lifeofpionstage.com

WORD-PLAY

When: Until Saturday November 5

Where: Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS

What: The new play from writer Rabiah Hussain and director Nimmo Ismail looks at how language seeps into public consciousness and can reverberate with far-reaching consequences.

www.royalcourttheatre.com

TARTUFFE

When: Until Saturday November 5

Where: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP

What: BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto reimagine the classic comedy in a contemporary British Asian setting.

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

THE P WORD

When: Until Saturday October 22

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Waleed Akhtar’s sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men, as it moves through casual hook-ups to the UK’s hostile environment.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

BOMBAY SUPERSTAR

When: Until Saturday October 22

Where: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS

What: Brand-new musical about love and betrayal in the golden age of Bollywood cinema, with a soundtrack of iconic Hindi film songs from the 1970s and 1980s.

www.belgrade.co.uk

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

When: Tuesday October 25 – Saturday October 29

Where: Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA

What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.

www.marigoldshow.com

EVENING CONVERSATIONS

When: Monday October 31 – Saturday November 12

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Warm-hearted one-woman play, written and performed by accla­i­m­ed British actress Sudha Bhuchar, about a middle class, middle-aged multicultural mother of millennial sons.

www.sohotheatre.com

PATEL’S MILLIONS

When: Friday November 4 – Sunday November 6 and Saturday November 26

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: New family musical comedy with Bollywood songs, dances, and plenty of laughs, revolving around a struggling shopkeeper who becomes unimaginably rich and sees his life get worse instead of better.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

COMEDY

THE INDIANS ARE COMING

When: Friday October 28

Where: The Core Theatre, Homer Road, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG

What: Stand-up comedy show featuring Sukh Ojla, Anuvab Pal, Kai Samra and Raj Poojara.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Thursday November 3, Friday November 4, Saturday November 5

Where: Dudley Town Hall, St James’s Road, Dudley DY1 1HP and Walsall Arena and Arts Centre, Hawbush Road, Walsall WS3 1AG

What: Acclaimed funny man resumes his stand-up tour with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans.

www.paulchowdhry.com

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesday October 26 and Thursdays October 27

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-served basis.

www.eventbrite.com

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturdays October 22, 29

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday October 29

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of vegetarian Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. See website for courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com