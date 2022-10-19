Jubin Nautiyal concert in London and Leicester

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
THE BOLLYWOOD BRASS BAND
When: Saturday October 22
Where: Blackheath Halls, 23 Lee Road, London SE3 9RQ
What: The legendary Bollywood brass band continue their UK tour to celebrate 30 years of performing film songs in a unique way. Check the website for further dates.
BOTOWN: THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD
When: Sunday October 23
Where: The Glee Club, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB
What: The Bollywood band of multi-cultural musicians perform classic Hindi film music with a groovy and unique soul funk twist.
BHAJANS WITH BHAVIK LIVE RELOADED
When: Friday October 28
Where: Elliot Hall in Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: Acclaimed singer Bhavik Haria headlines a unique acoustic bhajan concert taking audiences on a soulful and immersive journey, blending heritage with eclectic sounds.
THE REWIND TOUR – UDIT NARAYAN, ALKA YAGNIK, KUMAR SANU
When: Friday October 28; Saturday October 29; and Sunday October 30
Where: Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA; and First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The legendary Bollywood singers return to the UK with a full live band and will perform their greatest hits.
JAIVANT PATEL DANCE: DEEPAVALI, THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
When: Saturday October 29
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: A family friendly evening of south Asian dance showcasing everything from Bollywood and bhangra to Kathak, Bharatanatyam and dandiya raas, in celebration of Deepavali
JUBIN NAUTIYAL
When: Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA; and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD.
What: Popular Indian singer behind songs like Lut Gaye, Tum Hi Aana and Raataan Lambiyan, each of which have been viewed over a billion times on YouTube, delivers a hit-filled
concert with a full live band.
AN EVENING WITH BAQIR ABBAS AND FRIENDS
When: Friday November 4
Where: Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA
What: Pakistani flute maestro Baqir Abbas delivers a free-flowing jazz and blues concert, with acclaimed musicians Hasan Imam Hamdani, Ayoze de Alejandro and Tom Mason.
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
WORD-PLAY
When: Until Saturday November 5
Where: Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square, London SW1W 8AS
What: The new play from writer Rabiah Hussain and director Nimmo Ismail looks at how language seeps into public consciousness and can reverberate with far-reaching consequences.
TARTUFFE
When: Until Saturday November 5
Where: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham B1 2EP
What: BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto reimagine the classic comedy in a contemporary British Asian setting.
THE P WORD
When: Until Saturday October 22
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Waleed Akhtar’s sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men, as it moves through casual hook-ups to the UK’s hostile environment.
BOMBAY SUPERSTAR
When: Until Saturday October 22
Where: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS
What: Brand-new musical about love and betrayal in the golden age of Bollywood cinema, with a soundtrack of iconic Hindi film songs from the 1970s and 1980s.
THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
When: Tuesday October 25 – Saturday October 29
Where: Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA
What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.
EVENING CONVERSATIONS
When: Monday October 31 – Saturday November 12
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: Warm-hearted one-woman play, written and performed by acclaimed British actress Sudha Bhuchar, about a middle class, middle-aged multicultural mother of millennial sons.
PATEL’S MILLIONS
When: Friday November 4 – Sunday November 6 and Saturday November 26
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: New family musical comedy with Bollywood songs, dances, and plenty of laughs, revolving around a struggling shopkeeper who becomes unimaginably rich and sees his life get worse instead of better.
COMEDY
THE INDIANS ARE COMING
When: Friday October 28
Where: The Core Theatre, Homer Road, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG
What: Stand-up comedy show featuring Sukh Ojla, Anuvab Pal, Kai Samra and Raj Poojara.
PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Thursday November 3, Friday November 4, Saturday November 5
Where: Dudley Town Hall, St James’s Road, Dudley DY1 1HP and Walsall Arena and Arts Centre, Hawbush Road, Walsall WS3 1AG
What: Acclaimed funny man resumes his stand-up tour with rescheduled dates. He dissects diverse topics that include UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, and England football fans.
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesday October 26 and Thursdays October 27
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-served basis.
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturdays October 22, 29
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday October 29
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of vegetarian Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour. See website for courses.
