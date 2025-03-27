Skip to content
Jonathan Reynolds hails role of faith at London Iftar reception

Diplomats, community leaders, trade representatives and MPs attended the event as Reynolds hailed the contribution of British Muslims.

Jonathan Reynolds hails role of faith at London Iftar reception

Jonathan Reynolds

By Eastern Eye Mar 27, 2025
THE business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, paid tribute to the role of faith groups in the UK as he hosted an iftar reception in central London on Monday (24) evening.

Diplomats, community leaders, trade representatives and MPs attended the event as Reynolds hailed the contribution of British Muslims.

In his remarks, he said, “This is a good time to remind ourselves of the role of faith communities in the UK.

“After all, it’s our faith communities who teach us that we have a responsibility towards each other, and it is also our faith communities that have developed so much of our social capital, whether that’s new training institutes, credit unions and local schemes that put people back into work, and of course the networks that have helped businesses grow.”

During the event at Lancaster House, Reynolds also highlighted the charity work carried out by faith groups, particularly during Ramadan.

He noted the significant increase in donations from Muslim communities during this time, which plays a vital part in supporting local and global causes.

Reynolds also shared a personal experience, recalling his visit to businesses affected by last year’s far-right riots.

“It was clear to see that, despite the rhetoric of the rioters, those businesses were an integral part of the identity of their areas. They were well-loved by their neighbours and played a hugely significant role in contributing to their local economies,” he said.

“The UK has been greatly enriched by Muslim entrepreneurs and businesses, who have made a tremendously positive impact. I see this clearly in my own constituency as well. Of course, our role as a government is to create a national business environment that will allow businesses, from all faiths and none, to thrive.”

Reynolds stressed that the UK must continue to foster an environment where businesses, regardless of faith, can thrive. He pointed to the government’s efforts to raise living standards and drive growth, including an upcoming Industrial Strategy and the Employment Rights Bill, which will offer more protections for workers.

“One of the key issues raised by Muslim workers during Ramadan was the need for more flexibility in working hours,” Reynolds said. “That’s something we’re working on, and our Employment Rights Bill will help ensure workers can ask for flexible working arrangements and have greater protection against unfair dismissal.”

He also touched on the UK’s trade relationships, saying the government is working to strengthen its ties with international markets, including the US, India, and countries in the Gulf. He pointed to new agreements, such as the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as key steps towards expanding trade and investment opportunities.

He said, “Last month I was also in India to progress talks on both a new free trade deal and a new investment treaty. These will open-up a market predicted to have 95 million middle-class consumers by 2035 who will be looking to buy more British goods and services.

“And on top of that, the deals we’re negotiating with the Gulf Cooperation Council – worth upwards of £8.6 billion of trade ever year – and through Afzal (Khan MP) with Türkiye to bolster our alreadystrong £26 billion trading relationship.”

King’s College plants cherry tree to honour student killed in accident

Aalia Mahomed

King’s College plants cherry tree to honour student killed in accident

A VIGIL was held on Tuesday (25) at King’s College London to honour the memory of Aalia Mahomed, a 20-year-old student killed in a van collision near the Strand.

Friends, classmates, and staff gathered at the Strand Quad in a solemn ceremony, remembering Mahomed’s life and offering their support to her family.

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Two companies that owed the money had dissolved, while a third – which owed the largest amount – had gone into liquidation.

CRM

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Nick Clark

AN ‘eyewatering’ £382,000 in unpaid business rates has been written off by Slough Borough Council with the agreement of council leaders – with one branding the sum ‘frightening’.

Leading councillors voted to approve the write off last Monday (17), after all attempts to collect the debt – owed by just three companies – had been ‘exhausted’. Councillor Wal Chahal, responsible for finance, said: “It’s an eyewatering number to be writing off, it’s just frightening.

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has been appointed as one of six new trustees to the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

In her new role, Murty will help in scrutinising and promoting the museum’s work, collaborating alongside current V&A chairman Tristram Hunt, it was announced last Friday (21).

Dense fog warning

The visibility in certain areas may drop to less than 100 metres

Getty Images

Dense fog warning issued across parts of Britain, commuters urged to take caution

Commuters in parts of Britain are being warned to prepare for travel delays this morning due to dense fog affecting roads and transport networks. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, cautioning drivers and passengers in several regions to expect challenging conditions.

The warning applies to eastern and western England, including the East Midlands, the East of England, the North East, the North West, and Yorkshire and Humber. The fog, which is expected to be particularly thick in some areas, could lead to reduced visibility and cause travel disruptions throughout the morning.

Labour Government to Investigate Surge in Therapists & Diagnoses

Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector

Getty Images

Labour government to investigate surge in therapists amid rise in diagnoses

Government officials are set to investigate whether counsellors and therapists are able to establish themselves too easily in the UK, amid a sharp increase in mental health diagnoses. Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector might be contributing to an “exponential” rise in diagnoses of mental health conditions.

Speaking at the Pulse Live conference, Kinnock highlighted the ease with which individuals could set themselves up as therapists, expressing concern that the process requires minimal oversight or extensive training. He pointed to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, where counsellors are required to undergo six years of training before practising, and suggested that a similar approach may be needed in the UK.

