Jonathan Reynolds hails role of faith at London Iftar reception

THE business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, paid tribute to the role of faith groups in the UK as he hosted an iftar reception in central London on Monday (24) evening.

Diplomats, community leaders, trade representatives and MPs attended the event as Reynolds hailed the contribution of British Muslims.

In his remarks, he said, “This is a good time to remind ourselves of the role of faith communities in the UK.

“After all, it’s our faith communities who teach us that we have a responsibility towards each other, and it is also our faith communities that have developed so much of our social capital, whether that’s new training institutes, credit unions and local schemes that put people back into work, and of course the networks that have helped businesses grow.”

During the event at Lancaster House, Reynolds also highlighted the charity work carried out by faith groups, particularly during Ramadan.

He noted the significant increase in donations from Muslim communities during this time, which plays a vital part in supporting local and global causes.

Reynolds also shared a personal experience, recalling his visit to businesses affected by last year’s far-right riots.

“It was clear to see that, despite the rhetoric of the rioters, those businesses were an integral part of the identity of their areas. They were well-loved by their neighbours and played a hugely significant role in contributing to their local economies,” he said.

“The UK has been greatly enriched by Muslim entrepreneurs and businesses, who have made a tremendously positive impact. I see this clearly in my own constituency as well. Of course, our role as a government is to create a national business environment that will allow businesses, from all faiths and none, to thrive.”

Reynolds stressed that the UK must continue to foster an environment where businesses, regardless of faith, can thrive. He pointed to the government’s efforts to raise living standards and drive growth, including an upcoming Industrial Strategy and the Employment Rights Bill, which will offer more protections for workers.

“One of the key issues raised by Muslim workers during Ramadan was the need for more flexibility in working hours,” Reynolds said. “That’s something we’re working on, and our Employment Rights Bill will help ensure workers can ask for flexible working arrangements and have greater protection against unfair dismissal.”

He also touched on the UK’s trade relationships, saying the government is working to strengthen its ties with international markets, including the US, India, and countries in the Gulf. He pointed to new agreements, such as the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as key steps towards expanding trade and investment opportunities.

He said, “Last month I was also in India to progress talks on both a new free trade deal and a new investment treaty. These will open-up a market predicted to have 95 million middle-class consumers by 2035 who will be looking to buy more British goods and services.

“And on top of that, the deals we’re negotiating with the Gulf Cooperation Council – worth upwards of £8.6 billion of trade ever year – and through Afzal (Khan MP) with Türkiye to bolster our alreadystrong £26 billion trading relationship.”