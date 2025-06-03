'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss shot dead outside former home amid claims of homophobic attack

Jonathan Joss, the actor known for voicing John Redcorn in King of the Hill, was shot dead outside his old home in San Antonio. He was 59. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, is in custody. The motive? That’s where the story splits.

Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, believes it was a hate crime, the tragic result of homophobia that had been simmering for years. According to him, the couple had returned to the property where their home once stood before it burned down in January. There, they found what looked like the skull of one of their dogs, placed in plain view. Overcome with emotion, they began crying. That’s when, Gonzales says, a man appeared, hurled homophobic slurs, and fired a gun. Joss, he says, shoved him aside and took the bullets. “He saved my life,” Gonzales wrote on Facebook. “He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.”

But police do not see it the same way, at least, not yet. The San Antonio Police Department says there is no evidence so far linking the shooting to Joss’s sexuality. “These allegations are taken seriously, and the case remains open. If new information comes in, charges will be adjusted accordingly,” their statement read.

The couple had been married on Valentine’s Day, just months before the shooting. They were planning a new start, even looking at trailers to live in after losing their home, a house built by Joss’s father in the 1950s. It was not just a building that burned. In fact, it was a part of Joss’s identity.

Joss, a proud Native American actor and musician, was not just known for his animated roles. He had roles in Parks and Recreation, True Grit, Ray Donovan, and more. He performed in a band named after his King of the Hill character. His voice was unmistakable, his presence on screen and off deeply loved.

Whether this was a random act of violence or something more sinister, one thing is clear: a man is dead, his partner is left grieving, and a community is demanding answers.

Joss died trying to protect the person he loved. That is not just brave, that is heart-breaking.