Johnson takes stand against 'cruel' Japanese whaling: report - EasternEye
Trending Now

Johnson takes stand against ‘cruel’ Japanese whaling: report


FILE PHOTO: A fisher slices the beak of a newly-caught 10.5 metre Baird's Beaked Whale as it is slaughtered on July 21, 2020 in Wada Port, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: A fisher slices the beak of a newly-caught 10.5 metre Baird's Beaked Whale as it is slaughtered on July 21, 2020 in Wada Port, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson is taking a stand against “cruel” Japanese whaling, reported The Telegraph. 



According to the report, he took a stand after a minke whale became caught in fishing nets for 19 days before being killed by fishermen this week.

Drone footage of the trapped whale in the port of Taiji captured the world’s attention and received flak from animal rights activists and environmentalists across the world.

“At a time when we are already seeing the tragic and irreversible destruction of our natural world, with the sea increasingly pumped full of plastics and climate change threatening entire ecosystems, it is more important than ever to take a stand against the cruel practice of whaling,” Johnson told the newspaper.



The Foreign Office is also raising the issue with counterparts in Japan, the report added.

A Japanese fleet caught whales in 2019 in the country’s first commercial hunt in more than three decades, a move that aroused global condemnation.

Taiji is known for its annual dolphin hunt.










Most Popular

Artists lead tributes to Indian dance scholar Sunil Kothari

Battle of broken toe: New Zealand dominate Pakistan despite Wagner injury

India's Bharat Biotech to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil

Bhagyashree reveals what’s common between Salman Khan and Prabhas

Coolie No.1 movie review: This Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is an outdated remake



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×