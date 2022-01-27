Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384

News

Johnson flags vaccine bond, trade talks with India in Republic Day message

British prime minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson has extended greetings to India on its Republic Day as he focused his message on the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) talks and the India-UK vaccine partnership.

Johnson said he is proud of the friendship shared by the two “diverse democracies” and looked forward to fortifying the strong bond over the next 75 years and beyond.

He said: “The UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced. That is why I want to send my best wishes on behalf of the United Kingdom to the people of India, and to all the British Indians in the UK, on India’s Republic Day.

“As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine. I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond.”

Anglo-Swedish biopharma major AstraZeneca is in a manufacturing tie-up with Serum Institute India (SII) for the production of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, known in India as Covishield.

Earlier this month, the UK’s Department of Trade (DIT) confirmed the first round of FTA talks are being held virtually.

An India-UK FTA is billed in the UK as creating huge benefits for both countries, with the potential to boost bilateral trade by up to £28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages by up to £3 billion across the UK.

A deal with India is also pegged as a “big step forward” in the UK’s post-Brexit strategy to refocus trade on the Indo-Pacific, home to half of the world’s population and 50 per cent of global economic growth.

The DIT has said the UK wants an agreement that slashes barriers to doing business and trading with India’s £2 trillion economy and market of 1.4 billion consumers, including cutting tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whisky.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Fighting mistrust, Pakistan marks one year polio-free
UK
‘Serial pervert’ from Bolton jailed for seven years
News
‘Tories have a problem with Asians’
INDIA
Indian scientists spot unique movements on Mars surface
SRI LANKA
Helplanka and Dimuthu Foundation team up to help poor
UK
Funding boost to tackle health inequalities among BAME communities
News
UK police arrest two more over Texas siege
News
England revives Plan A: living with Covid
News
Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties
News
India showcases military might in Republic Day parade
INDIA
Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest
News
Texas couple finishes adoption of Indian girl after two years
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Musical rise of a British Princ3
Ashwika Kapur’s wildlife mission – How a family of ‘vegetarian’…
Roots & Changes live with Bhavik Haria
Fighting mistrust, Pakistan marks one year polio-free
‘Serial pervert’ from Bolton jailed for seven years
Rishika: Picture perfect portrait painter
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE