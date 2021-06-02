Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 335,102
Total Cases 28,307,832
Today's Fatalities 3,207
Today's Cases 132,788
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 335,102
Total Cases 28,307,832
Today's Fatalities 3,207
Today's Cases 132,788

HEADLINE STORY

Johnson claims ‘more coming through’ after receiving criticism over ‘inadequate’ catch-up funding

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

BRITAIN’s prime minister Boris Johnson has assured schools in England there will be “more coming through” after critics of the catch-up plan announced on Wednesday (2) said it was “inadequately funded”.

The Department for Education pledged £1.4 billion for post-pandemic catch-up plans that will offer pupils an extra 100 million hours of tuition with provision for extra training and support for teachers and funding to allow some year-13 students to repeat their final year if it was badly affected by the pandemic.

However, some school leaders said the money will fall far short of the help needed for children who have faced nearly two school years of disruption.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Some headteachers said they were “hugely disappointed” by the recovery package, which amounts to £50 extra per pupil per year.

According to the Education Policy Institute (EPI) think tank, this support offered in catch-up funding is much lower when compared with £1,600 in the US and £2,500 in the Netherlands.

Some leaders pointed out that the allocated fund is only about a tenth of the £15bn recommended by Kevan Collins, appointed by Johnson as an adviser in February to shape recovery ideas for England’s schools.

“Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered,” Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union said, adding that the government “does not understand, nor does it appreciate, the essential foundation laid by education for the nation’s economic recovery.”

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pressure mounts on Johnson to ‘get on with’ June 21 reopening as Scotland slows pace
INDIA
Delhi high court urges government to ‘ration’ use of drugs to treat black fungus
News
Covid-19: UK touches zero death day milestone
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 335,102
HEADLINE STORY
India’s frontline doctors ‘fearful for their lives’
HEADLINE STORY
India to soon make available 10m Covid-19 vaccine doses per day
News
INVESTIGATION: “Pandemic of child abuse”…in south Asian communities
News
Tories react to Singh review on party’s ‘Muslim problem’
News
West End stars unite for India Covid fundraiser
News
‘Speed up second Covid jabs, delay June 21 reopening,’ urges medical community
News
‘Donate jabs to poor countries or face more deaths and lockdowns,’ warn world…
HEADLINE STORY
Despite US nod; EU, UK resist Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Great girl power of publishing
Johnson set to push for quarantine-free ‘green channel’ with the…
Johnson claims ‘more coming through’ after receiving criticism over ‘inadequate’…
Marvellous mood music for the mind
China holds economic talks with US to discuss common concerns
Trans-Pacific trade deal members approves UK to start joining process