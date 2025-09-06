John Malkovich says Michelle Pfeiffer affair cost him Hollywood’s rarest treasure and not just his marriage

Highlights:
- John Malkovich has spoken about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer during Dangerous Liaisons.
- The 71-year-old said the relationship cost him both his marriage and a valued colleague.
- His marriage to Glenne Headly ended in 1988 after the affair.
- Pfeiffer divorced Peter Horton two years later and later married David E. Kelley.
Hollywood actor John Malkovich has reflected on his past and admitted regret over his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer. The 71-year-old star, known for films such as Burn After Reading and Con Air, revealed on the Fashion Neurosis podcast that the romance not only ended his marriage but also damaged a professional friendship with his Dangerous Liaisons co-star. Speaking candidly, he explained that what began as a close bond on set became a turning point that changed both his personal and professional life.
John Malkovich admits Michelle Pfeiffer affair destroyed his marriage and cost him a colleague he could never replace Getty Images
What did John Malkovich say about his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer?
Malkovich explained that actors often develop intense emotional connections during filming, but in this case, the relationship extended beyond work. He admitted that while Pfeiffer was “fun, moving, and incredibly fair” with him, he was not, and that imbalance left lasting consequences.
He said: “I think I’ve learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is rarer than anything. When that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship, even a profound friendship, you lose a great colleague.”
John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer in Dangerous Liaisons where their on-screen chemistry mirrored real lifeGetty Images
How did the Michelle Pfeiffer affair affect John Malkovich’s marriage?
At the time, Malkovich was married to actress Glenne Headly. Their six-year marriage ended in 1988, the same year Dangerous Liaisons was released. Pfeiffer was married to actor Peter Horton, and their relationship also unravelled soon after.
Headly went on to marry musician Byron McCulloch, with whom she remained until her death in 2017 from complications of a pulmonary embolism. Pfeiffer divorced Horton in 1990 and later married TV producer David E. Kelley in 1993, with whom she has two children.
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attends The 33rd Annual Environmental Media Association Awards Gala Getty Images
Has John Malkovich spoken about the affair before?
Until now, Malkovich has rarely addressed the subject. In the past, he deflected questions with remarks such as, “It’s hard to believe Michelle Pfeiffer ever said hello to me.” His latest comments mark the first time he has spoken openly about the personal and professional toll of the affair.
He contrasted the situation with his decades-long working relationship with Lithuanian actress Ingeborga Dapkunaite. Malkovich noted they had been friends and collaborators for more than 30 years because they maintained professional boundaries.
Where does John Malkovich’s life stand today?
After the breakdown of his first marriage, Malkovich went on to build a long-term partnership with Italian production designer Nicoletta Peyran, with whom he shares two children. He continues to work actively in film and theatre, while Pfeiffer remains a leading actress in Hollywood.
John Malkovich attends the 'John Malkovich: The Infernal Comedy' press conference Getty Images
The affair, however, remains a defining episode from the late 1980s, one that Malkovich now describes with regret, emphasising that the price of crossing professional lines was losing a trusted colleague as well as a marriage.