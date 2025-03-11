HIS STRATEGIES helped Labour win the July election with a 174-seat majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

John Lehal, former chief operating officer of the Labour Party and now senior counsel at communications agency Grayling, wields influence that extends far beyond Westminster's corridors. With over 15 years in public affairs, this strategist has shaped the political landscape while remaining largely unknown to the public.

Lehal's journey began far from the political spotlight. "I joined the Labour Party at 18, and it has been a massive part of my life ever since. My values are Labour values: social justice, fairness, equality, and standing up to injustice," he has said.

At just 24, he contested the Conservative stronghold of North East Bedfordshire in the 1997 General Election – one of Labour's youngest candidates. Though unsuccessful, this early challenge launched a career that would eventually help orchestrate Labour's triumphant return to power.

"I was set to become a secondary school maths teacher but chose instead to take a researcher's job in Parliament. That became a key steppingstone to Westminster strategy – then the industry's leading lobbying firm," he reflected.

The son of Indian immigrants who arrived in Britain in the late 1950s, Lehal carries their ethos into every role. "That mindset was ingrained in me from a young age: you must work twice as hard as the person next to you," he once remarked.

When appointed Labour's COO in May 2023, he faced the monumental task of rebuilding a party in opposition. "My brief from the general secretary and party leader was to ensure we had a well-oiled, election-ready, fighting-fit machine," he explained. Under his operational leadership, Labour organised its largest-ever conference and secured a historic electoral victory.

"It's been a privilege to serve, play my part in securing the General Election victory, and work with a formidable team of staff, politicians, activists, and partners," he said upon announcing his departure in November.

Lehal and David Evans, both senior Starmer aides, found themselves in Donald Trump's crosshairs for allegedly advising Kamala Harris's campaign during the US presidential election.

His commitment to diversity has manifested through leadership at UpRising and as vice-chair of the Taylor Bennett Foundation. At Labour, he expanded these efforts through trainee programmes. "Creating life chances and opportunities for young people has been my passion throughout my professional career," he said.

Locally, as chair of Bedford Giving, he champions youth opportunities in his hometown. "I have spent my entire life in the town, and I'm a passionate advocate for the borough," he has said, overseeing mentoring programmes and mental health initiatives.

Lehal maintains strong ties to India, frequently visiting to reconnect with family and draw inspiration from his heritage.

Now at Grayling UK as senior counsel, Lehal bridges political expertise with corporate strategy. "This is an important time for business leaders to engage and inform, helping to create jobs, attract investment, and expand opportunities across the UK," he recently stated.

From parliamentary researcher to kingmaker, Lehal's remarkable journey reveals a man whose behind-the-scenes influence has quietly shaped Britain's political landscape, while remaining true to his core values of opportunity and inclusion.