John Abraham to join Shah Rukh Khan on the cast of Yash Raj Films’ Pathan?

Speculations are rife in the tinsel town of Bollywood that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to end his dry spell at the box-office by joining forces with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for a film called Pathan. The latest update suggests that John Abraham has also been roped in to play a pivotal part in the high-profile project by Yash Raj Films.

“Not much is known about the film’s subject and what roles Shah Rukh and John play in Pathan, but it is said that both are pitted against each other in this film and this would surely make for an exciting watch, considering how well audiences received War (2019). However, Pathan is not in the zone of War and is set in a world different from the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer altogether,” a source in the know informs a popular entertainment portal.

“Shah Rukh Khan has not had a great run at the box office, but his stardom is intact and audiences are bound to come in big numbers if he does the correct film. Also, he is secure and has shared screen space with other prominent actors in films like Happy New Year (2014), Om Shanti Om (2007), etc. John Abraham, meanwhile, is doing very well and he, too, is secure. And with Pathan, he takes the next step of doing big-budget action films. In short, if the script and execution are spot-on, nothing can stop Pathan from becoming one of the biggest hits of recent times,” adds another source.

Pathan will be mounted on the huge scale. The official announcement for the movie is expected to be made on Yash Raj Films’ 50th anniversary on 27th September, an occasion which also coincides with the 88th birth anniversary of YRF founder and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

