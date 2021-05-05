John Abraham thanks everyone for contributing to Covid-19 relief efforts

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star John Abraham recently handed over his social media accounts to NGOs he has partnered with to help people with resources and information amid the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. People from all walks of life lauded his efforts. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for their contribution towards Covid-19 relief efforts in the country.

Abraham said, “Every small step we take creates a ripple effect. And I want to thank each one of you for your contributions big or small. Your actions have definitely helped. I must proudly say that the people who come out are the most decent, lovely and helpful people. My sincere and grateful thanks to each one of you for re-posting, re-tweeting and sharing everything from the NGOs we have partnered with. Please do not stop this process. India needs your help, everyone out there needs your help. We can save lives and even if we save one life, it makes a big difference.”

He captioned the video as ‘Nothing can defy a community determined to do good. Let’s create substantial change.’

On the work front, John Abraham has some exciting projects lined up for release in 2021 and 2022. He will be next seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which is a sequel to his 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The actor also stars in Yash Raj Films’ hugely anticipated action-thriller Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. While Abraham has previously worked with Padukone, Pathan will mark his maiden on-screen association with Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to hit the marquee in 2022.

Aside from Satyameva Jayate 2 and Pathan, Abraham will also be seen in his home production Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.