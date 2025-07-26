Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Root moves to second on Test run list as England take control

England, leading 2-1 in the five-match series, ended day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 544-7, holding a 186-run lead over India on first innings.

Root-Getty

Root scored 150, taking his career tally to 13,409 runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) ahead of him. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

JOE ROOT climbed to second on the all-time list of Test run-scorers after hitting his 38th century on Friday, helping England push towards a series-clinching win against India.

England, leading 2-1 in the five-match series, ended day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 544-7, holding a 186-run lead over India on first innings.

Root scored 150, taking his career tally to 13,409 runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) ahead of him. Root moved past Australian Ricky Ponting's 13,378 runs with a single, drawing applause from the Manchester crowd.

Former Australia captain Ponting said on Sky Sports: "Magnificent from Root, this is a great moment in history. The way his career has gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar."

Root’s 38th Test century also put him level with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place for most hundreds in Test cricket. Former England skipper Michael Atherton said: "It has been a privilege to watch him knock off those milestones. It has also been a privilege to see his career unfold."

Root did not attend the post-play press conference as he was receiving treatment for cramp. England vice-captain Ollie Pope, who scored 71, praised him, saying: "Just his hunger and his drive, you look at all the batters here and everyone's picked up something from Joe. His hunger for it is awesome. He's an annoyingly good bloke, the way he is with the fans and as a role model for the next generation is awesome. There's a lot to learn from him."

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said: "There's not a lot of weaknesses in his game. That's why he's scored 13,000 plus runs."

England resumed at 225-2 after an opening partnership of 166 between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on day two, with Pope on 20 and Root on 11. Root survived early scares, including an lbw review and a missed run-out, before passing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to move into third on the all-time list.

Spin brought India wickets where pace had failed. Washington Sundar removed Pope, caught at slip by KL Rahul, and Harry Brook, stumped by Dhruv Jurel, to leave England 349-4.

Ben Stokes, who briefly retired hurt with cramp, returned to play a crucial innings, ending the day on 77 not out. Root reached his hundred in 178 balls and carried on to 150 before being stumped off Ravindra Jadeja.

Chris Woakes was later bowled by Mohammed Siraj, leaving England at 528-7. Stokes, back at the crease, continued to add runs, including a cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah, ensuring England maintained control.

(With inputs from agencies)

england vs indiajoe rootold traffordtest cricket

Related News

BSF-Getty
Asia

HRW says India unlawfully expelling Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh

AR Rahman AI project
Entertainment

AR Rahman meets Sam Altman to build AI-powered ‘Secret Mountain’ project for Indian creators

Starmer and Modi
Editorial

India-UK trade pact sets path for future deals with EU, US

Modi concludes UK visit with 'green gesture' to King Charles
News

Modi concludes UK visit with 'green gesture' to King Charles

More For You

Pakistan crush Bangladesh in final T20 as Mirza, Farhan star

Pakistan's players celebrate after their team's win at the end of the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan crush Bangladesh in final T20 as Mirza, Farhan star

PACEMAN Salman Mirza grabbed three wickets and opener Sahibzada Farhan struck an aggressive fifty in Pakistan's consolation 74-run win in the third T20 on Thursday (24) as Bangladesh took the series 2-1.

Mirza, playing only his third international, demolished Bangladesh's top order with figures of 3-19 as the home team was bowled out for 104 in 16.4 overs in Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Duckett

Crawley (84) and Duckett (94) put on a 166-run opening stand — their fifth century partnership in 53 Test innings together. (Photo: Getty Images)

Crawley and Duckett give England strong start after Stokes' five-for

ENGLAND openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a strong start in their first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday, before both fell short of centuries as India struck back.

At stumps on day two, England were 225-2, trailing India by 133 runs after bowling the visitors out for 358 earlier in the day. Captain Ben Stokes led the effort with the ball, taking five wickets. Rishabh Pant, batting through injury, made a fifty for India.

Keep ReadingShow less
​RISHABH PANT

Pant, after a typically attacking start post-tea, was forced to retire hurt after the blow to his foot. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pant ruled out with fractured toe as England fight back in fourth Test

RISHABH PANT was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after scans confirmed a fractured toe. The India wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the fourth Test after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI. Blood was visible on Pant’s right foot and the area showed significant swelling.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs England

Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate their 2-1 series win after the 3rd ODI match between England and India at Banks Homes Riverside on July 22, 2025 in Chester-le-Street.

Getty Images

Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

INDIA captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century to help her team win the third women’s ODI against England by 13 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.

Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits a shot during Day One of the 4th Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester.

Getty Images

Bumrah in playing XI as England opt to bowl in fourth Test

JASPRIT BUMRAH has been named in India's team for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday.

Before the series began, it had been announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload after a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc