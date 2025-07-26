Root moves to second on Test run list as England take control

JOE ROOT climbed to second on the all-time list of Test run-scorers after hitting his 38th century on Friday, helping England push towards a series-clinching win against India.

England, leading 2-1 in the five-match series, ended day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 544-7, holding a 186-run lead over India on first innings.

Root scored 150, taking his career tally to 13,409 runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) ahead of him. Root moved past Australian Ricky Ponting's 13,378 runs with a single, drawing applause from the Manchester crowd.

Former Australia captain Ponting said on Sky Sports: "Magnificent from Root, this is a great moment in history. The way his career has gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar."

Root’s 38th Test century also put him level with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place for most hundreds in Test cricket. Former England skipper Michael Atherton said: "It has been a privilege to watch him knock off those milestones. It has also been a privilege to see his career unfold."

Root did not attend the post-play press conference as he was receiving treatment for cramp. England vice-captain Ollie Pope, who scored 71, praised him, saying: "Just his hunger and his drive, you look at all the batters here and everyone's picked up something from Joe. His hunger for it is awesome. He's an annoyingly good bloke, the way he is with the fans and as a role model for the next generation is awesome. There's a lot to learn from him."

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said: "There's not a lot of weaknesses in his game. That's why he's scored 13,000 plus runs."

England resumed at 225-2 after an opening partnership of 166 between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on day two, with Pope on 20 and Root on 11. Root survived early scares, including an lbw review and a missed run-out, before passing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to move into third on the all-time list.

Spin brought India wickets where pace had failed. Washington Sundar removed Pope, caught at slip by KL Rahul, and Harry Brook, stumped by Dhruv Jurel, to leave England 349-4.

Ben Stokes, who briefly retired hurt with cramp, returned to play a crucial innings, ending the day on 77 not out. Root reached his hundred in 178 balls and carried on to 150 before being stumped off Ravindra Jadeja.

Chris Woakes was later bowled by Mohammed Siraj, leaving England at 528-7. Stokes, back at the crease, continued to add runs, including a cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah, ensuring England maintained control.

